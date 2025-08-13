O.NE People and Prighter Forge Alliance to Deliver AI-Driven Privacy Compliance Solutions Worldwide

– Partnership to accelerate expansion in Asian and European markets and advance global data protection standards –

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — O.NE People, a leading South Korean provider of AI-powered personal data protection automation solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prighter GmbH, a Vienna-based global leader in privacy compliance and representative services.



O.NE People and Prighter signed strategic MoU.

The signing ceremony, held at O.NE People’s Seoul headquarters, brought together Ayoung Cho, CEO of O.NE People, and Andreas Mätzler, CEO of Prighter, to formalize the partnership. The agreement sets the stage for a close, long-term collaboration in the global personal data protection and compliance sector.

Through this alliance, the two companies will:

Integrate their solutions and services to accelerate global market entry

O.NE People’s flagship solution, CATCHSECU, is a SaaS platform that automates the full privacy compliance process for personal data—from collection to secure disposal—helping organizations meet the world’s most stringent privacy regulations. Trusted by more than 3,000 corporate and public sector clients, CATCHSECU enables businesses to streamline compliance, reduce personal information related risks, and enhance operational efficiency.

Prighter specializes in providing local representative services under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other national data protection laws. With operations in the UK, Switzerland, Turkey, and China, Prighter’s extensive global network supports organizations in meeting complex regulatory requirements.

“Partnering with Prighter gives us the foundation to bring CATCHSECU to even more businesses around the globe,” said Ayoung Cho, CEO of O.NE People. “By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to strengthen and expand the global data privacy ecosystem.”

“We are excited to work with O.NE People, one of South Korea’s most innovative data privacy solution providers,” said Andreas Mätzler, CEO of Prighter. “Together, we can deliver meaningful impact across Asia and the broader global data protection landscape.”

About O.NE People

Founded in 2018, O.NE People helps organizations comply with personal data protection regulations through its AI-powered SaaS platform, CATCHSECU. The solution automates the entire personal data lifecycle, including consent form generation, encryption, masking, automated disposal, and access control. Serving more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, O.NE People enables clients to minimize legal risks and maximize operational efficiency.

About Prighter GmbH

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Prighter GmbH is a global privacy compliance and representative services provider. The company offers local representation under the EU GDPR and other data protection frameworks, serving clients in key markets including the UK, Switzerland, Turkey, and China. Prighter supports a diverse international customer base with expertise and a robust global network.