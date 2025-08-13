SARAWAK STRENGTHENS DIGITAL AND GREEN ECONOMY AGENDA WITH PROSPECTIVE NEC PARTNERSHIP

31.3 C
TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Deputy Premier of Sarawak, The Honourable Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah bin Ali Hasan, today outlined Sarawak’s strategic vision to accelerate its Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 (SDE 2030), while inviting cooperation with NEC Corporation to drive digital transformation and sustainable growth, particularly in areas of digital government, aviation and cyber security.

Speaking at NEC Super Tower, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah highlighted Sarawak’s commitment to becoming an economy which is based on renewable resource-based, environmentally sustainable and technology-driven.

“Our vision is to build a resilient, inclusive, and innovation-led economy, supported by clean energy, advanced digital infrastructure, and high-skilled talent,” he said. “Partnerships with global technology leaders such as NEC can facilitate us in achieving these goals, bringing benefits to both investors and the local community through job creation, technology transfer, and economic spin-offs.”

Datuk Amar Awang Tengah emphasised that public-private partnerships and targeted investments in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, integrated circuit design, and digital services are key to delivering on Sarawak’s development strategies.

“Our journey towards a developed and sustainable Sarawak by 2030 is a shared opportunity,” he concluded. “With NEC’s expertise and our vision, we can create lasting value for investors, communities, and the environment.”

Deputy Premier invited NEC Corporation to explore strategic digital and sustainable investments in Sarawak, noting that the State offers competitive electricity and water tariffs, attractive tax incentives, a skilled workforce, and a business-friendly environment.

In attendance:

No

Name

Designation

1

Honourable Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah bin Ali Hasan

DEPUTY PREMIER

Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment

Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development

SARAWAK

2

Honourable Datuk Dr. Malcolm Mussen Lamoh

Deputy Minister for MINTRED

3

Dato Sri Dr. Wan Lizozman bin Wan Omar

Sarawak State Financial Secretary

4

Dato Sri Haji Mohd. Naroden bin Haji Majais

Advisor (SME), MINTRED Sarawak

5

Dzulkornain bin Masron

Permanent Secretary, MINTRED Sarawak

6

Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab

Deputy Permanent Secretary, MUT Sarawak

7

Datu Zaidi bin Mahdi

General Manager, LCDA

8

Timothy Ong

CEO, InvestSarawak

9

Professor Jugdutt (Jack) Singh

Chief Scientist and Chief Advisor, SMA

10

Izran Abdullah

Director, MIDA Tokyo

11

Shariman bin Jamil

CEO of SMD Semiconductor Sdn Bhd

12

Senior Government Officials

NEC

No

Name

Designation

1

Kenji Okutsu

Vice President, Public Safety Business Unit, Digital Government Digital Finance (DGDF), APAC

2

Toshio Suzuki

Director, APAC Global Network Services (GNS) & APAC Center of Excellence (CoE)

3

Chan Chern Pong

General Manager and Head of BU Sales, NEC Corporation of Malaysia

4

Sumita Toshiki

Deputy General Manager, Digital Government Digital Finance (DGDF) BU – Digital Identification Department

 

