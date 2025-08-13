SARAWAK STRENGTHENS DIGITAL AND GREEN ECONOMY AGENDA WITH PROSPECTIVE NEC PARTNERSHIP

TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Deputy Premier of Sarawak, The Honourable Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah bin Ali Hasan, today outlined Sarawak’s strategic vision to accelerate its Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 (SDE 2030), while inviting cooperation with NEC Corporation to drive digital transformation and sustainable growth, particularly in areas of digital government, aviation and cyber security.

Speaking at NEC Super Tower, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah highlighted Sarawak’s commitment to becoming an economy which is based on renewable resource-based, environmentally sustainable and technology-driven.

“Our vision is to build a resilient, inclusive, and innovation-led economy, supported by clean energy, advanced digital infrastructure, and high-skilled talent,” he said. “Partnerships with global technology leaders such as NEC can facilitate us in achieving these goals, bringing benefits to both investors and the local community through job creation, technology transfer, and economic spin-offs.”

Datuk Amar Awang Tengah emphasised that public-private partnerships and targeted investments in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, integrated circuit design, and digital services are key to delivering on Sarawak’s development strategies.

“Our journey towards a developed and sustainable Sarawak by 2030 is a shared opportunity,” he concluded. “With NEC’s expertise and our vision, we can create lasting value for investors, communities, and the environment.”

Deputy Premier invited NEC Corporation to explore strategic digital and sustainable investments in Sarawak, noting that the State offers competitive electricity and water tariffs, attractive tax incentives, a skilled workforce, and a business-friendly environment.

