SG Wireless and 1NCE Join Forces to Streamline IoT Connectivity and Rapid Prototyping

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SG Wireless Limited, a full-stack IoT technology solutions provider and design engineering subsidiary of Season Group, announces a key partnership with 1NCE, a global leader in IoT software and connectivity services. This collaboration integrates 1NCE’s SIM card technology into SG Wireless’ F1 Starter Kits, enabling customers to benefit from seamless, zero-touch provisioning for a true plug-and-go IoT development experience.

The F1 Starter Kit is a comprehensive IoT development platform that includes multi-network connectivity modules supporting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, LTE CAT-M1/NB-IoT, and LoRaWAN, combined with developer-friendly tools and cloud integration. It is designed to help developers and enterprises quickly prototype, test, and deploy IoT solutions across various applications such as smart agriculture, industrial monitoring, and connected healthcare. 1NCE, known for its disruptive flat-rate pricing, currently operates the world’s largest IoT network in the cloud, with 30 million connected products across 170+ countries.

The partnership addresses a key challenge in IoT deployment-simplifying connectivity setup and accelerating time-to-market. By embedding 1NCE global SIM cards into the F1 Starter Kits, SG Wireless offers an out-of-the-box solution that allows developers and businesses to provision their IoT devices effortlessly, eliminating complex manual configurations. Supported by Season Group’s global manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Malaysia, the UK, and China, which provide quick-turn prototyping and flexible production scaling, this collaboration ensures customers can rapidly move from concept to production and deploy solutions in different regions with minimal delay.

Key Benefits of the SG Wireless and 1NCE Partnership

Plug-and-Play IoT Development: F1 Starter Kits come preloaded with 1NCE SIM cards, enabling instant, zero-touch provisioning for rapid device activation.

F1 Starter Kits come preloaded with 1NCE SIM cards, enabling instant, zero-touch provisioning for rapid device activation. Global Coverage & Scalability: 1NCE’s global IoT software platform ensures reliable connectivity across 170+ countries, ideal for scaling IoT solutions internationally.

1NCE’s global IoT software platform ensures reliable connectivity across 170+ countries, ideal for scaling IoT solutions internationally. Cost-Effective Connectivity: IoT solutions can be deployed with predictable, affordable connectivity costs worldwide, leveraging 1NCE’s disruptive flat-rate pricing.

IoT solutions can be deployed with predictable, affordable connectivity costs worldwide, leveraging 1NCE’s disruptive flat-rate pricing. Multi-Network Connectivity: F1 Starter Kits support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, LTE CAT-M1/NB-IoT, and LoRaWAN, providing flexible options for diverse IoT applications.

F1 Starter Kits support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, LTE CAT-M1/NB-IoT, and LoRaWAN, providing flexible options for diverse IoT applications. Accelerated Time-to-Market: Plug-and-go setup reduces deployment complexity, helping businesses move from prototype to production faster.

Carl Hung, CEO of Season Group and SG Wireless, said, “Our collaboration with 1NCE brings together best-in-class hardware and connectivity to empower customers with a hassle-free IoT development journey. Integrating 1NCE’s reliable global SIM technology into our F1 Starter Kits means users can focus on innovation without worrying about connectivity setup. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering end-to-end IoT solutions that accelerate product development and deployment.”

Nicolas Martinez-Fresno, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at 1NCE, added, “Partnering with SG Wireless allows us to extend our zero-touch provisioning capabilities directly to developers and enterprises at the earliest stages of IoT development. Together, we are simplifying IoT and enabling faster, scalable IoT deployments worldwide.”

The SG Wireless F1 Starter Kit with 1NCE SIM is ideal for developers and enterprises seeking a streamlined, scalable, and cost-effective way to build and deploy IoT solutions across industries such as industrial monitoring and connected healthcare.

About SG Wireless:

SG Wireless Limited is a full-stack IoT technology solutions provider and design engineering subsidiary of Season Group. SG Wireless specializes in end-to-end IoT product design, prototyping, and manufacturing, helping businesses transform ideas into scalable, connected products.

About Season Group:

Season Group is a global electronics design and manufacturing leader, specializing in quick-turn prototyping and scalable production across multiple industries. With facilities worldwide and certifications including ISO and AS9100, Season Group delivers high-quality, end-to-end supply chain solutions that empower innovation and growth.

About 1NCE:

1NCE offers a software platform for connected products that delivers hassle-free IoT in 170+ countries. The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. It jumpstarts IoT adoption – accelerating time-to-market for data collection projects, increasing device lifetime, and allowing efficient management of sensors from initial deployment to the end of the product lifecycle.

