Socket Mobile Approved as Official My Number Card Reader Provider in Japan

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Socket Mobile, a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, is pleased to announce that its SocketScan S370 and S550 readers have been officially approved by the Japanese government as certified My Number Card readers. Both products now appear on Japan’s official list of eligible devices for accessing government services through the My Number Card program, an expansive and growing initiative designed to digitize citizen identification and enable secure access to public services.

The My Number Card system is Japan’s national identification platform, managed by the Digital Agency of Japan. It serves as a foundational piece of the country’s digital infrastructure, enabling citizens to securely access services such as tax filings, social security, health insurance, and more—now even extending to integration with Apple Wallet on iPhone. As a successful example of a national digital identity initiative, the My Number Card program demonstrates how governments can deliver citizen services in a safe, secure, and user-friendly way. With over 100 million cards issued and rising adoption across government and commercial services, the program represents a significant opportunity for Socket Mobile and its partners in Japan.

“Our approval as an official My Number Card reader provider marks a major milestone for our presence in Japan,” said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. “The scale and reach of the My Number Card program are immense, especially with its recent integration into Apple Wallet on iOS. This designation reinforces our position as a trusted provider of secure, user-friendly data capture tools for businesses and developers integrating My Number Card functionality into their solutions. Being listed as an approved provider not only validates the performance and reliability of our mobile readers, but also opens up exciting opportunities for us in one of the world’s most forward-looking digital economies.”

Socket Mobile is well positioned in the digital ID and mobile credential reader space, providing readers that are ISO 18013-5 compliant and aligned with international standards for mobile driver’s licenses and identity credentials. This ensures broad compatibility and long-term support for evolving global digital ID initiatives.

Socket Mobile’s approved readers include the S550, a compact and contactless NFC reader, and the S370, which supports both NFC and 1D/2D barcode scanning. Both are ideal for mobile wallet applications. Designed for identity authentication, payment, and digital credential use cases, the readers pair easily with smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth®.

The S550 and S370 are fully compatible with all existing applications that use the latest version of Socket Mobile’s CaptureSDK and can be evaluated immediately. For developers not yet using CaptureSDK, integration provides reliable, consistent data capture performance and gives end-users the flexibility to choose the Socket Mobile reader that best fits their needs.

Socket Mobile remains committed to supporting digital identity adoption and providing flexible, high-performance tools to enable next-generation public and private services.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

