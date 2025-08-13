Stevie® Awards Announce Winners in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards® from Across the Globe

Selected From More Than 3,800 Nominations, Representing 78 Nations and Territories, by More Than 250 Judges

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards® , the world’s only international, all-encompassing business awards program.



Winners were selected from more than 3,800 nominations submitted by organizations in 78 nations and territories.

Winners were selected from more than 3,800 nominations submitted by organizations in 78 nations and territories.

A complete list of all 2025 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

More than 250 professionals around the world serving as Stevie Award judges on nine specialized juries reviewed and rated nominations to determine the winners.

The top winners of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards are HALKBANK and pladis, both of Türkiye, with 21 wins each.

Winners of three or more Gold Stevie Awards include pladis (11), HALKBANK (10), Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (9), CarrefourSA (7), Lounge Group (7), PJ Lhuillier Inc. (7), Mang Inasal Philippines (6), Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (6), Tata Consultancy Services (6), Abu Dhabi Customs (5), ATREVIA CORPORACIÓN S.L (5), ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited (5), Manila Electric Company (5), Pan American Energy (5), ZIMAT (5), Addvox (4), Enerjisa Enerji (4), HeyMo® The Experience Design Company (4), IBM (4), Miral Destinations (4), Partner.Co (4), Viettel (4), İş Sanat (3), A.S. WATSON (3), Bank of the Philippine Islands (3), Community Development Authority (3), DDB Group Philippines (3), Dr. Phone Fix (3), Dubai Digital Authority (3), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (3), Kendra Scott (3), Lenovo (3), Netcracker Technology (3), Türk Telekom (3), The City of Sydney (3), and WNS (3).

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs and may submit any number of nominations in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, websites, apps, events, and more.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event in Lisbon, Portugal at the Corinthia Hotel on 10 October, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Nominations for the 2026 edition of the IBAs will be accepted starting in February.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .