Tech Week Singapore 2025: Tech and AI converge with key sectors to power innovations across the region

Tech Week Singapore returns this October with Guest of Honour, Mr Tan Kiat How , Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information

Registration is now open for Asia’s most transformative tech event, bringing together government officials and senior executives from Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Coca-Cola, AI Singapore and more

DMEXCO Asia makes its Asia debut, bringing together leading decision makers in the region from the digital marketing and advertising world

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CloserStill Media, a global producer of market-leading events, has announced the return of Tech Week Singapore 2025 , taking place at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 8–9 October 2025. This year’s edition, themed “Connected Futures, Boundless Impact”, will welcome Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, as the Guest of Honour (GOH).



Tech Week Singapore returns for 2025

Building on its reputation as Asia’s most transformative tech event, Tech Week Singapore’s 2024 edition recently clinched Best International Show – Asia-Pacific at the AEO Excellence Awards 2025 and Large Trade Show of the Year at the Singapore MICE Awards 2025. The 2025 event will continue to highlight groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation that are reshaping the future of Asia’s business and society, connecting the region’s government officials and industry decision makers to drive meaningful collaboration across industries.

With AI set to innovate and shape industries, Tech Week Singapore 2025 aims to spotlight the boundless potential of Asia’s digital economy. This year’s headliners include senior executives from AI Singapore, The World Bank Group, Google, OpenAI and more, as well as representatives from the governments of Japan and Canada.

In addition to the return of its flagship co-located shows, including Cloud & AI Infrastructure , DevOps Live , Cyber Security World , Data Centre World , Big Data & AI World and eCommerce Expo Asia , Tech Week Singapore 2025 marks the debut of DMEXCO Asia, bringing DMEXCO – Europe’s leading digital marketing and tech event to Asia. Launched in partnership with Koelnmesse and BVDW, the co-branded eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia event cements Singapore’s position as a dynamic hub for digital business and marketing innovation.

This year’s edition will host over 600 regional and international speakers with special conference theatres to drive conversations between industry professionals. Senior IT leaders are expected to be present, providing attendees with high-impact networking opportunities.

Technology professionals and business leaders are encouraged to register and receive complimentary access to all six co-located shows, contributing to the insightful sessions and dialogues that will steer the future of Asia’s digital future.

The Main Stage line-up includes:

Michael Conley , CIO & Executive VP, Cleveland Cavaliers , who will speak on Sports Technology

, who will speak on Sam Cannicott , Director, AI Opportunities , DSIT, UK Government , who will speak on the UK’s government’s AI Action Plan

, who will speak on Amy Jean Doherty , CIO and VP Information and Technology Solutions, The World Bank Group , who will speak on Navigating the AI-Driven Transformation and Its Challenges

, who will speak on Navigating the AI-Driven Transformation and Its Challenges Laurence Liew , AI Innovation Director, AI Singapore , who will speak on Leveraging AI and Ecosystem Synergy for Sustainable Growth

, who will speak on Alvaro Garrido , COO, Technology and Operations & CIO, Information Security and Data Standard Chartered , who will participate in a fireside chat on Mastering Cyber Complexity in the Age of Emerging Tech

, who will participate in a fireside chat on Jean-Paul Lalonde , Chief Information and Data Officer, Impact Assessment Agency, Government of Canada , who will speak on Human-centred AI Adoption

, who will speak on Chikako Masuda , Head of Intelligence Research of Digital Agency, Government of Japan ; Head of Principal Researcher of Institute for Administrative Information Systems , who will speak on the Japanese Government’s Organisational Transformation through Community Management and Collaboration

, who will speak on the Dr Ott Velsberg , Government Chief Data Officer, Estonia who will share how Estonia pioneered e-Government and built a trusted, citizen-centric digital society

In addition to the Tech Week Singapore main stage, each of the six co-located shows will also feature its own keynotes and theatres.

The Headline Speaker line-up across the six shows includes:

Vikram Bahl , Principal Architect, AI Infra & HPC, Google Cloud , who will present a session titled on AI Infrastructure: Must-Do’s You Can’t Afford to Miss

, who will present a session titled on Varun Srivastava , Head of Cyber Security Operations APAC, UBS , who will speak on Creating Trustworthy and Resilient Cybersecurity Strategies in the Age of AI

, who will speak on Dr. Lorraine Salazar , Senior Knowledge Expert, McKinsey & Company, who will speak on Data, Diversity, and Power: Women Shaping Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific

who will speak on Edmas Neo, VP, Group Transformation Office, Mandai Wildlife Group , who will speak on Driving Operational Excellence and Guest Experience through AI and Open Innovation

, who will speak on Adam Au , General Counsel, Toys”R”Us Asia, who will speak on Securing Data in a Borderless World: Legal Strategies to Protect Your Business and Customers

who will speak on Julien Dahmoun, Head of Digital Marketing, StarHub, who will speak on Cross-Channel Synergy: Creating a Seamless Customer Journey

Attendees can participate in activities across all Tech Week Singapore 2025 shows, including workshops by Google Cloud at Big Data & AI World, lectures by ISACA and collecting CPD points at Cyber Security World. Participants can also look forward to Asia’s leading data show– Data Centre World – the world’s largest data centre event that returns bigger and better this year with a 75% increase in space and an expanded line-up of exhibitors. Key highlights from all the co-located events include:

Cloud & AI Infrastructure Asia

Network with key industry leaders in cloud and AI infrastructure to explore emerging trends and shape the future of enterprise technology.

Hear from key speakers in leading industries such as Google Cloud and Oracle

DevOps Live

Learn more about the dynamic DevOps landscape from DevOps & Cloud-native innovators, specialists and decision makers.

Gain insights from DevOps leaders at Microsoft, Morgan Stanley and AIA Singapore at the DevOps & Platform Engineering Theatre.

Cyber Security World Asia

Join industry leaders as they discuss emerging cybersecurity trends, strategic digital protection and the technologies shaping the future of Asia Pacific .

. Hear about cybersecurity and AI from organisations such as Visa Worldwide, Shopee and Changi Airport Group

Data Centre World Asia

Engage with the full data centre ecosystem at Data Centre World Asia, where four dynamic theatres will spotlight the industry’s most critical developments, bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across Asia .

. The Live Data Centre will also feature guided tours and expert demonstrations, giving attendees a rare look into real-time operations and the latest infrastructure innovations.

Big Data & AI World Asia

Real-world case studies from industry experts will shed light on practical applications, challenges and successes in leveraging AI technologies to drive business impact.

Learn from key speakers representing diverse sectors, including UOB, Mandai Wildlife Group and GovTech Singapore.

eCommerce Expo Asia

DMEXCO Asia will gather the most influential voices that are driving digital marketing and marketing innovation across APAC.

Explore the latest strategies in e-commerce, with insights from leading online retailers and solution providers evolving digital trade in Asia .

. Hear from key speakers from organisations such as Toys”R”Us Asia and Starhub

CloserStill Media’s Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Andy Kiwanuka, said: “Tech Week Singapore continues to serve as a platform to catalyse collaboration across industries, bringing together technology, business, and public sector leaders to accelerate digital growth. With an expanded lineup of industry stakeholders coming on board, we have expanded the conversation to include AI and technology’s role in sectors such as digital marketing and eCommerce, creating even more opportunities for connection and impact.”

Registration is now open. For all technology professionals, secure your complimentary pass at: https://bit.ly/Registration_MediaAlert

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of the Tech Week Singapore 2025.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media’s portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular events such as Cloud & AI Infrastructure and Data Centre World Asia.