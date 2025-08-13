TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2025 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue and Non-IFRS Operating Profit Increased Double Digit YoY

Utilising AI in Games and Marketing Services

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), “Tencent” or “the Company”), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (“2Q2025”).

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, “During the second quarter of 2025, we delivered double-digit revenue and non-IFRS operating profit growth on a year-on-year basis, as we invested in, and also benefitted from, utilising AI. Our games performed well in terms of users and revenue as evergreen games such as Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite evolve into platforms while increasing their usage of AI, and as new games such as Delta Force broke out. Our marketing services revenue sustained rapid growth as we upgraded our advertising foundation model, leading to better performance of advertisements across our traffic platforms. We are striving to bring further benefits of AI to consumers and enterprises through powering more use cases within Weixin, driving usage of our AI native app Yuanbao, and upgrading the capabilities of our HunYuan foundation models.”

2Q2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +15% YoY, gross profit: +22% YoY, non-IFRS[1] operating profit: +18% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB184.5 billion , up 15% over the second quarter of 2024.

were , up 15% over the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB105.0 billion , up 22% YoY.

was , up 22% YoY. On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit was RMB69.2 billion , up 18% YoY. Operating margin increased to 38% from 36% last year. Net p rofit was RMB 64.8 billion , up 11% YoY. Net p rofit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB63.1 billion , up 10% YoY. Excluding non-IFRS share of profits of associates and joint ventures in both the current quarter and the same quarter last year, non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company would have increased by 20% year-on-year to RMB56.8 billion . Basic earnings per share were RMB6.931 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.793 .

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: On an IFRS basis : Operating profit was RMB60.1 billion , up 18% YoY. Operating margin increased to 33% from 31% last year. Net profit was RMB56.0 billion , up 16% YoY. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB55.6 billion , up 17% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB6.115 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB5.996 .

:

Capital expenditure was RMB19.1 billion , up 119% YoY.

was , up 119% YoY. Total cash was RMB468.4 billion and free cash flow was RMB43.0 billion , up 7% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB74.6 billion .

was and was , up 7% YoY. totalled . The fair value of our shareholdings [2] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB714.3 billion as at 30 June 2025 , compared to RMB653.4 billion as at 31 March 2025 . The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was RMB342.3 billion as at 30 Jun 2025 , compared to RMB337.9 billion as at 31 March 2025 .

in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled as at , compared to as at . The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was as at , compared to as at . During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 38.9 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HKD19.4 billion .

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

2Q2025 Business Review and Outlook

We enriched AI features in Weixin , providing AI-powered citations in content, intelligent responses to customer enquiries for Mini Shops merchants, and automated text summaries for Video Accounts video clips.

, providing AI-powered citations in content, intelligent responses to customer enquiries for Mini Shops merchants, and automated text summaries for Video Accounts video clips. We deployed AI tools in games to accelerate content production, introduced AI-powered features enabling more realistic virtual teammates and non-player characters, used AI-powered marketing activities to increase user acquisition and engagement, contributing to the popularity and revenue growth of our Domestic and International Games.

to accelerate content production, introduced AI-powered features enabling more realistic virtual teammates and non-player characters, used AI-powered marketing activities to increase user acquisition and engagement, contributing to the popularity and revenue growth of our Domestic and International Games. We upgraded Mini Games ‘ technology infrastructure with expanded game engine compatibility, enhanced graphics rendering, and reduced load time, which facilitated developers in porting complex app-based games to Mini Games. Total gross receipts of Mini Games increased 20% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.

technology infrastructure with expanded game engine compatibility, enhanced graphics rendering, and reduced load time, which facilitated developers in porting complex app-based games to Mini Games. Total gross receipts of Mini Games increased 20% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025. Domestically, Delta Force , a first-person shooter that we released on mobile and PC in September 2024 , exceeded 20 million monthly average DAU, ranking it among the top 5 games by DAU, and the top 3 games by gross receipts, industry-wide in July 2025 [3] .

, a first-person shooter that we released on mobile and PC in , exceeded 20 million monthly average DAU, ranking it among the top 5 games by DAU, and the top 3 games by gross receipts, industry-wide in . Internationally, Supercell released more frequent content updates, optimised the reward system and hosted more community events for Clash Royale , boosting the game’s DAU, and lifting its monthly gross receipts to a seven-year high in June 2025 .

, boosting the game’s DAU, and lifting its monthly gross receipts to a seven-year high in . We expanded AI capabilities in advertisement creation, placement, recommendation and performance analysis, enhancing advertising click-through rates and conversions, returns on investment for advertisers, and growing marketing services revenue on our platforms.

creation, placement, recommendation and performance analysis, enhancing advertising click-through rates and conversions, returns on investment for advertisers, and growing marketing services revenue on our platforms. Tencent Video maintained its leading position in China’s long-form video market with 114 million [4] video subscribers. Tencent Music sustained its leading position in the music streaming market with 124 million [5] music subscribers.

maintained its leading position in long-form video market with 114 million video subscribers. Music sustained its leading position in the music streaming market with 124 million music subscribers. Benefitting from improved consumption activity, commercial payment volume growth turned positive year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, contributing to higher revenue growth for FinTech Services .

. For HunYuan, we enhanced our data quality and diversity through data augmentation and synthesis, and implemented more effective pre-training and post-training scaling, bolstering the model’s foundational capabilities. Our HunYuan 3D model ranked first[6] on Hugging Face for its industry-leading geometric precision, texture fidelity and prompt-3D alignment capabilities. Game developers, 3D printing enterprises, and design professionals are increasingly adopting HunYuan 3D model to generate digital assets.

[3] Company data, QuestMobile, Sensor Tower [4] The average daily number of paying users for the second quarter of 2025 [5] The average number of paying users as of the last day of each month during the second quarter of 2025 [6] Published on https://huggingface.co/spaces/3DTopia/3DGen-Leaderboard, August 2025

Operating Metrics

As at 30 June 2025 As at 30 June 2024 Year- on-year change As at 31 March 2025 Quarter-

on-quarter change (in millions, unless specified) Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat 1,411 1,371 3 % 1,402 0.6 % Mobile device MAU of QQ 532 571 -7 % 534 -0.4 % Fee-based VAS paying users 264 263 0.4 % 268 -1 %

2Q2025 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 16% year-on-year to RMB91.4 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Domestic Games revenues were RMB40.4 billion, up 17% year-on-year, driven by the contribution from recently released Delta Force and growth in revenues from evergreen games including Honour of Kings, VALORANT, and Peacekeeper Elite. International Games revenues were RMB18.8 billion, reflecting a 35% year-on-year increase, driven by growth in revenues from Supercell’s games and PUBG MOBILE, as well as the contribution from newly released Dune: Awakening. Social Networks revenues rose by 6% year-on-year to RMB32.2 billion, driven by growth in app-based game virtual item sales, Video Accounts live streaming revenue and music subscription revenue.

Revenues from Marketing Services[7] were RMB35.8 billion for the second quarter of 2025, up 20% year-on-year. This growth was primarily due to AI-driven improvements to our advertising platform and enhancements to the Weixin transaction ecosystem, which resulted in robust advertiser demand across Video Accounts, Mini Programs and Weixin Search. Marketing Services revenues increased across most major industry categories during the quarter.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services rose by 10% year-on-year to RMB55.5 billion for the second quarter of 2025. FinTech Services revenue growth was driven by higher revenues from consumer loan services, commercial payment activities and wealth management services. Increased enterprise customer demand for AI-related services, including GPU rental and API token usage, along with increased eCommerce technology service fees, resulted in Business Services revenue growth accelerating versus prior quarters.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.htmlhttp://www.tencent.com/ir, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: TencentGlobal).

[7] Starting third quarter of 2024, we have renamed this revenue segment from “Online Advertising” to “Marketing Services” to better represent the breadth of our marketing solutions and accompanying technology services across our online marketing properties

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group (“the Company and its subsidiaries”) prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group’s financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company’s management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group’s core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group’s major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company’s management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Group. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Unaudited 2Q2025 2Q2024 2Q2025 1Q2025 Revenues 184,504 161,117 184,504 180,022 VAS 91,368 78,822 91,368 92,133 Marketing Services 35,762 29,871 35,762 31,853 FinTech and Business Services 55,536 50,440 55,536 54,907 Others 1,838 1,984 1,838 1,129 Cost of revenues (79,491) (75,222) (79,491) (79,529) Gross profit 105,013 85,895 105,013 100,493 Gross margin 57 % 53 % 57 % 56 % Selling and marketing expenses (9,410) (9,156) (9,410) (7,866) General and administrative expenses (31,921) (27,491) (31,921) (33,664) Other gains/(losses), net (3,578) 1,484 (3,578) (1,397) Operating profit 60,104 50,732 60,104 57,566 Operating margin 33 % 31 % 33 % 32 % Net gains/(losses) from investments

and others 2,638 (654) 2,638 1,407 Interest income 4,121 3,850 4,121 3,748 Finance costs (3,941) (3,112) (3,941) (3,860) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and

joint ventures, net 4,473 7,718 4,473 4,581 Profit before income tax 67,395 58,534 67,395 63,442 Income tax expense (11,351) (10,168) (11,351) (13,717) Profit for the period 56,044 48,366 56,044 49,725 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 55,628 47,630 55,628 47,821 Non-controlling interests 416 736 416 1,904 Non-IFRS operating profit 69,248 58,443 69,248 69,320 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 63,052 57,313 63,052 61,329 Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share) – basic 6.115 5.112 6.115 5.252 – diluted 5.996 4.994 5.996 5.129

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited 2Q2025 2Q2024 Profit for the period 56,044 48,366 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 6 139 Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal

and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures (3) 17 Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income – – Net (losses)/gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income (85) 12 Currency translation differences 3,323 (242) Net movement in reserves for hedges (163) (921) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (31) (379) Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income 67,681 25,905 Currency translation differences 232 151 Net movement in reserves for hedges (60) – 70,900 24,682 Total comprehensive income for the period 126,944 73,048 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 122,756 71,703 Non-controlling interests 4,188 1,345

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited 2Q2025 2Q2024 1Q2025 EBITDA (a) 79,467 62,902 73,817 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 85,122 68,518 81,559 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 46 % 43 % 45 % Interest and related expenses 3,541 2,918 3,386 Net cash/(debt)(c) 74,592 71,757 90,229 Capital expenditures (d) 19,107 8,729 27,476

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues (c) Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, including highly liquid investment products held for treasury purposes, minus borrowings and notes payable (d) Capital expenditures primarily consist of investments in IT infrastructure (including computer equipment, components, and software), data centres, land use rights, office premises and intellectual properties (excluding media content)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited As at 30 June, 2025 As at 31 December, 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 118,565 80,185 Land use rights 22,693 23,117 Right-of-use assets 16,952 17,679 Construction in progress 14,438 12,302 Investment properties 895 801 Intangible assets 215,832 196,127 Investments in associates 307,573 290,343 Investments in joint ventures 6,831 7,072 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 207,263 204,999 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 401,756 302,360 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 31,174 42,828 Other financial assets 1,413 1,076 Deferred income tax assets 30,004 28,325 Term deposits 92,424 77,601 1,467,813 1,284,815 Current assets Inventories 435 440 Accounts receivable 51,315 48,203 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 109,410 101,044 Other financial assets 4,125 4,750 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 18,235 9,568 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,604 3,345 Term deposits 169,423 192,977 Restricted cash 3,893 3,334 Cash and cash equivalents 182,057 132,519 545,497 496,180 Total assets 2,013,310 1,780,995

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited As at 30 June, 2025 As at 31 December, 2024 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital – – Share premium 52,346 43,079 Treasury shares (2,288) (3,597) Shares held for share award schemes (4,491) (5,093) Other reserves 148,880 47,129 Retained earnings 920,192 892,030 1,114,639 973,548 Non-controlling interests 88,210 80,348 Total equity 1,202,849 1,053,896 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 202,966 146,521 Notes payable 119,338 130,586 Long-term payables 12,801 10,201 Other financial liabilities 5,627 4,203 Deferred income tax liabilities 16,888 18,546 Lease liabilities 13,328 13,897 Deferred revenue 4,402 6,236 375,350 330,190 Current liabilities Accounts payable 130,501 118,712 Other payables and accruals 76,862 84,032 Borrowings 58,631 52,885 Notes payable 12,880 8,623 Current income tax liabilities 19,561 16,586 Other tax liabilities 4,127 4,038 Other financial liabilities 6,298 6,336 Lease liabilities 5,343 5,600 Deferred revenue 120,908 100,097 435,111 396,909 Total liabilities 810,461 727,099 Total equity and liabilities 2,013,310 1,780,995

RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP’S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS As reported Adjustments Non-IFRS RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net

(gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets

(c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV & CPP

(e) Others (f) Income tax effects

(g) Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2025 Operating profit 60,104 7,361 – 1,614 – 169 – – 69,248 Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 4,473 903 (798) 1,544 226 – – – 6,348 Profit for the period 56,044 8,264 (2,396) 3,158 (372) 751 – (683) 64,766 Profit attributable to equity holders 55,628 8,071 (3,192) 2,848 (405) 751 – (649) 63,052 Operating margin 33 % 38 % Unaudited three months ended 30 June 2024 Operating profit 50,732 6,213 – 1,305 – 190 3 – 58,443 Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 7,718 926 (91) 1,313 20 – – – 9,886 Profit for the period 48,366 7,139 (3,672) 2,618 3,526 1,025 3 (561) 58,444 Profit attributable to equity holders 47,630 6,981 (3,726) 2,418 3,492 1,025 3 (510) 57,313 Operating margin 31 % 36 % Unaudited three months ended 31 March 2025 Operating profit 57,566 10,100 – 1,515 – 139 – – 69,320 Share of profit/(loss) of associates

and joint ventures, net 4,581 968 111 1,713 267 – – – 7,640 Profit for the period 49,725 11,068 (31) 3,228 (689) 160 – (769) 62,692 Profit attributable to equity holders 47,821 10,833 1,081 2,854 (719) 160 – (701) 61,329 Operating margin 32 % 39 %