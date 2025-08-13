U-TREASURE Releases Ring Necklaces from Anime “Haikyu!!” in Taiwan and Hong Kong — Featuring 13 Characters from Karasuno High School and Aoba Johsai High School

– Preorders Open until Friday, August 29 –

TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — K.UNO Group’s U-Treasure, CO., LTD., Headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, announced the release of 13 types of “Ring Necklaces” in collaboration with the anime “Haikyu!!” in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Preorders will be accepted on the U-TREASURE official online store until Friday, August 29, 2025.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108766/202507162210/_prw_PI9fl_DXxSuXSS.jpg

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108766/202507162210/_prw_PI13fl_5Iv71371.jpg

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108766/202507162210/_prw_PI11fl_7cb56pC4.jpg

The necklace design features the theme colors of Karasuno High School and Aoba Johsai High School on the outside. On the inside, the name of the character of choice will be engraved. The 13 available engravings are: Karasuno High School’s Hinata Shoyo, Kageyama Tobio, Tsukishima Kei, Yamaguchi Tadashi, Nishinoya Yu, Tanaka Ryunosuke, Ennoshita Chikara, Sawamura Daichi, Sugawara Koshi, and Azumane Asahi, and Aoba Johsai High School’s Oikawa Toru, Iwaizumi Hajime, and Kunimi Akira. The necklace top can be removed from the chain and threaded into another chain or combined with other necklace tops.

Comment from U-TREASURE representative:

“‘Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle’ was a hugely popular film, ranking first at the Taiwanese box office, and earned a gross box office revenue of over 20 billion yen worldwide. With this release, we are proud to be able to bring our craftsmanship of character jewelry to fans in Taiwan and Hong Kong.”

Reservation period: Until Friday, August 29, 2025

Product name: Haikyu!! Ring necklace Karasuno High School, Haikyu!! Ring necklace Aoba Johsai High School

Price including tax and materials: 120 USD (Silver 925)

Place of sale: U-TREASURE Online Shop

Taiwan: https://u-treasure-onlineshop.tw/

Hong Kong: https://www.u-treasure-onlineshop.com.hk/

(C) H. Furudate/Shueisha, “HAIKYU!!” Project, MBS

Licensed by Medialink

U-Treasure, CO., LTD.

