SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Willog, a leading provider of IoT and AI-powered supply chain intelligence solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Korea (R.O.K.) Army Consolidated Supply Depot(Army Logistics Command). The partnership marks a significant step in the South Korean Army’s ongoing digital transformation.



Willog Partners with Republic of Korea Army to Modernize Military Logistics with AI and IoT Solutions

Under the agreement, Willog will provide its cutting-edge technology and expertise to support the digital transformation of the Army’s supply chain. This collaboration will involve joint research, technical advisory, and the integration of Willog’s advanced ICT logistics solutions to enhance the efficiency and reliability of military logistics operations.

The R.O.K. Army Consolidated Supply Depot, which oversees all logistical support for the nation’s army, is actively modernizing its capabilities by adopting technologies like unmanned forklifts and autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs). Last year, its 1st Supply Group (1st Logistics Group) became the first unit in the entire R.O.K. armed forces to receive a ‘Smart Logistics Center’ certification from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

Under the MOU, Willog will deploy its proprietary IoT devices, which monitor not only location but also critical in-transit conditions like temperature, humidity, and shock. This data will be analyzed by Willog’s AI platform to provide predictive insights, ensuring the integrity of military assets and improving overall operational efficiency. Willog has a proven track record of applying this technology to high-risk logistics environments, including pharmaceuticals, precision instruments, and manufacturing. This partnership represents a pivotal moment, marking the company’s first major expansion into the public sector and validating its technology for a new, mission-critical environment.

“Integrating advanced private-sector technology is essential for the future of military logistics,” said an official from the Army Consolidated Supply Depot. “Through our partnership with Willog, we aim to build a more efficient and sophisticated logistics system for our armed forces.”

“This MOU marks a significant first step in the digital transformation of Korea’s military logistics,” said Sunghoon Bae, Co-CEO of Willog. “We are committed to leveraging our technology and experience to help strengthen the smart logistics capabilities of the R.O.K. Army, and eventually the Navy and Air Force as well.”

About Willog

Willog is an IoT- and AI-powered supply chain intelligence company that provides validated, real-time data and predictive analytics to manage logistics risks and enhance supply chain transparency. A recipient of the Scale-up TIPS program from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and backed by successful Series A and B funding rounds, Willog has a proven record of market and technological innovation. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in Singapore, Japan, and the United States, Willog is actively pursuing global expansion and serves clients in the pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and distribution industries worldwide.