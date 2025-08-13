“No.1 Meets No.1” – A Legendary Collaboration Redefining Excellence

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned Hong Kong heritage brand Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm today announced its groundbreaking partnership with Cantopop Diva Joey Yung as its first-ever brand ambassador. This landmark collaboration—“No.1 Meets No.1”—showcases Wong To Yick’s undisputed leadership as Hong Kong’s No.1 Muscle Pain Reliever¹ and No.1 in the Medicated Oil Segment², while leveraging Joey Yung’s global influence to elevate the brand’s legacy of professionalism and trust to new heights.



Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm Proudly Announces Cantopop Diva Joey Yung as Its First-Ever Brand Ambassador

[High-resolution promotional photo download: Here]

A Legendary Union: Excellence Meets Excellence

The collaboration between Wong To Yick and Joey Yung is rooted in shared values of perseverance and excellence. Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has dominated Hong Kong’s pain relief market for over half a century, maintaining its position as the No.1 Muscle Pain Reliever[1] and No.1 in the Medicated Oil Segment[2] (by sales volume and value) for three consecutive years. Meanwhile, Joey Yung, renowned for her unparalleled dedication and resilience, embodies the brand’s spirit of “growing stronger through challenges.”

“ Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has been a trusted part of my life since childhood,” shared Joey Yung. “Whether it’s post-performance muscle fatigue or soreness from daily training, it delivers fast, effective relief. My personal experience aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos of perseverance and strength.”

Wong To Yick & Joey Yung: Join Forces to Pioneer a New Brand Era

This landmark partnership between Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm and Cantopop music icon Joey Yung marks a transformative milestone for this Hong Kong heritage brand with over half a century of history. As the brand’s first-ever ambassador, Joey Yung will leverage her widespread influence and positive public image to help redefine Wong To Yick’s identity—breaking free from traditional Chinese medicine stereotypes and cultivating a more youthful, fashionable brand appeal.

On the marketing front, Wong To Yick will launch a comprehensive promotional campaign, including high-end TV commercials that highlight the product’s efficacy alongside Joey’s star power, large-scale outdoor advertisements to amplify brand visibility, interactive social media initiatives to engage younger consumers, and strengthened retail partnerships to ensure optimal product availability and presentation. All marketing efforts will center on the theme “Perseverance, the Champion’s Choice,” seamlessly blending Joey Yung’s superstar persona with the brand’s professional credibility—reshaping modern consumers’ perception of premium Chinese herbal remedies.

Wong To Yick places consumer trust at the forefront, particularly in combating counterfeit products. The brand has established a robust anti-counterfeiting system and will roll out multi-tiered educational initiatives, including detailed authenticity guides on official websites and social platforms, empowering consumers to identify genuine products with ease. As the ambassador, Joey Yung shared, “As a Hong Kong native, I have unwavering faith in the words ‘Made in Hong Kong.’ Wong To Yick’s decades of consistent quality reflect not just a product commitment but the very essence of Hong Kong’s spirit. Every authentic bottle embodies this dedication and integrity.”

Since its founding in 1968 by Mr. Wong To Yick, the brand has remained steadfast in its Hong Kong manufacturing roots, using premium natural herbal ingredients to uphold the highest quality standards. Looking ahead, Wong To Yick will continue to embrace its “Growing Stronger Through Challenges” ethos, innovating while honoring tradition, to deliver superior health products to global consumers—ensuring this half-century legacy of craftsmanship endures for generations to come.

[1] Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2025. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ)

[2] Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Oil segment of Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2025. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ)

About Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm: A Hong Kong Legacy Spanning Over Half a Century

Brand Heritage

“Pain stems from blockage; relief comes from flow.” This ancient Chinese medical philosophy has been the lifelong guiding principle of Mr. Wong To Yick, founder of Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm. As an iconic Hong Kong brand established in the 1960s and now in its second generation of leadership, Wong To Yick has remained steadfast in its original mission through decades of societal change, upholding the artisan spirit of “mastering one craft with relentless dedication.”

In 1968, Mr. Wong began his journey from a humble herbal tea shop in Sham Shui Po, combining decades of medical expertise with the essence of traditional Chinese medicine. Through rigorous clinical trials and formula refinement, he developed this revolutionary liniment with unparalleled penetrating efficacy. From grassroots word-of-mouth recognition to becoming an internationally renowned authority in Chinese herbal medicine, the product’s “activate circulation, relieve pain” benefits have made it a testament to Hong Kong’s excellence in traditional medicine.

Commitment to Craftsmanship

For over 50 years, Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm has embodied the philosophy of “a lifetime devoted to perfecting one art.” Amidst changing times, the brand maintains 100% Made-in-Hong Kong integrity, with stringent quality control across every step of production at its self-operated factories in Kwai Chung and Yuen Long. From sourcing premium global herbal ingredients to blending time-honored techniques with modern technology, each bottle undergoes 18 meticulous processes to meet international pharmaceutical standards.

The Hong Kong Spirit & Brand Promise

To Wong To Yick, “Made in Hong Kong” is more than a label—it’s an enduring pledge. For over half a century, we’ve preserved traditional medicine craftsmanship with an artisan’s heart, ensuring every bottle upholds a solemn promise to consumer well-being.

The brand is built on three core values:

Efficacy: Time-tested formulas rooted in ancient wisdom

Time-tested formulas rooted in ancient wisdom Safety: Naturally sourced herbs with rigorously monitored production

Naturally sourced herbs with rigorously monitored production Trust: Uncompromising quality consistency for 50+ years

As brand ambassador Joey Yung reflects, “This isn’t just a liniment—it’s the crystallization of Hong Kong ingenuity.” From a Sham Shui Po shop to global markets, Wong To Yick epitomizes the true Hong Kong spirit: upholding professional essence through change while pursuing excellence through refinement. Every drop tells the story of Hong Kong’s “do one thing perfectly” perseverance.

This commitment has made Wong To Yick Wood Lock Medicated Balm a collective memory across three generations of Hong Kongers and an indispensable safeguard in countless household medicine cabinets. We believe genuine Hong Kong spirit isn’t measured by scale, but by an unyielding dedication to quality that stands the test of time.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wong To Yick Wood Lock Oinment Limited.

Marketing & Sales Department

Tel: +852 2409 0920 | Email: info@wongtoyick.com.hk

Official Channels:

Website: www.wongtoyick.com.hk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wongtoyick.com.hk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wongtoyick/

PR Agency:

SORTIE Agency Limited

Tel: +852 2855 6896 | Email: info@sortieagency.com