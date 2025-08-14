SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brilliance Capital is pleased to announce the launch of a rare investment opportunity in the heart of Bukit Timah, an exclusive portfolio of 16 ground floor retail and F&B units at Crown Centre, a freehold mixed-use development prominently located at 557 Bukit Timah Road. The sale will be conducted via an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise which closes on 23 September 2025, Tuesday, at 3.00 pm. The portfolio is offered at a guide price of S$33.8 million.



16 PRIME FREEHOLD GROUND FLOOR RETAIL & F&B UNITS AT CROWN CENTRE FOR SALE VIA EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

Comprising approximately 5,942 square feet of strata area and a majority stake in the development, this portfolio will make the successful purchaser the single largest owner in Crown Centre. Such a significant shareholding offers not only substantial rental income but also greater influence over the long-term management, positioning, and strategic direction of the property and development.

The portfolio is fully leased to a diverse and resilient tenant mix spanning F&B, education, and lifestyle sectors. Several units enjoy prominent main road frontage along Bukit Timah Road, one of Singapore’s most prominent and high-traffic arterial routes. These frontages deliver exceptional visibility and steady customer flow, which adds as an increasingly rare advantage for retail and F&B operators in this prestigious district.

Crown Centre’s freehold tenure is a highly prized asset in Singapore’s tightly held property market, particularly in blue-chip residential enclaves. This enduring ownership structure provides long-term investment security and strong capital preservation potential, appealing to both local and foreign investors. The property is not subject to Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) or Seller’s Stamp Duty (SSD), offering buyers lower acquisition costs and greater transaction flexibility.

The tenant profile consist a curated mix of popular F&B outlets and enrichment centres providing a stable and defensive income stream. Notable occupiers include Popeyes, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut and Kelly Academy, each contributing to a vibrant and recession-resilient ecosystem of essential services, dining, and education. The result is a highly defensive asset that caters to the needs of the surrounding community and captures a wide and consistent customer base.

Adding to its appeal is a dedicated basement carpark, complete with multiple carparking lots and loading bays, a rarity for Bukit Timah retail properties. This infrastructure greatly enhances accessibility for customers and operational efficiency for tenants, making Crown Centre a highly convenient retail and dining destination.

Its prime District 10 location places it within walking distance of Botanic Gardens MRT (DT9/CC19) and Tan Kah Kee MRT (DT8), with excellent road connectivity via Bukit Timah Road, the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), and the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE). Surrounded by affluent residential estates and prestigious schools such as Nanyang Primary School, Raffles Girls’ Primary School, Hwa Chong Institution, and National Junior College, the property benefits from sustained, high-quality foot traffic. Combined with limited competing retail supply in Bukit Timah, this ensures consistent demand and stable occupancy.

The area surrounding Crown Centre is also primed for growth, with the ongoing urban development and infrastructure enhancements set to enhance property values in the Bukit Timah region. Crown Centre is poised to benefit from these major area enhancements, including the upcoming Bukit Timah Turf City redevelopment. Planned as a vibrant and sustainable residential estate, the project will introduce 15,000–20,000 new homes, preserve key heritage landmarks, and integrate green corridors, cycling paths, and community spaces. This transformation will significantly boost the area’s population and lifestyle appeal, driving further demand for retail and F&B services, and is expected to remain a prime location for both local and foreign investment.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold commercial portfolio with main road visibility, carparking support, full occupancy, and a majority stake in the development, equating to approximately 30.48% of its share value. With a proven tenant mix and solid rental income, Crown Centre offers strong fundamentals for both private and institutional investors looking for yield and capital upside in a trophy location,” says Ms Sammi Lim (林妍孜), Founder and Executive Director of Brilliance Capital. “Becoming the single largest owner in Crown Centre offers not just income and growth potential, but also a strategic position of influence in one of Singapore’s most desirable neighbourhoods.”

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this sale. The Expression of Interest closes on 23 September 2025, Tuesday, at 3.00 pm.

