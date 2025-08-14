Alpha Global partners with LIO to redefine Mental Health Care in Australia

New platform boosts patient experience and safety, reduces clinician burden, and unlocks operational insight across inpatient mental health hospitals

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alpha Global, a trusted provider of technology-driven solutions for healthcare and care providers in Australia and New Zealand, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the newly launched LIO mental health operating platform.

Jeremy Clare, Head of Product at Alpha Global, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the second generation of mental health monitoring technology to Australia with the launch of LIO. This platform is a significant step forward in supporting clinicians with intelligent, contactless insights that enhance patient care and safety. It’s a proud moment for us to introduce a solution purpose-built for mental health environments — one that reflects our mission to connect healthcare professionals and carers with integrated technology that transforms patient outcomes.”

LIO combines ambient monitoring, digital observations, and management insights into one unified platform. This all-in-one approach supports both frontline teams and hospital leaders, making it easier to deliver safe, high-quality, and efficient care across inpatient mental health wards and services.

Todd Haedrich, CEO of LIO, added:

“LIO is a fully integrated, whole-hospital solution — purpose-built for the complex realities of inpatient mental health — with powerful capabilities that help providers deliver consistently high standards of compassionate, patient-centred care. We’re fortunate to partner with such a credible and respected organisation in Australia to ensure providers and patients have access to this much-needed technology.”

Key features of LIO’s new platform include:

Adaptive monitoring modes – personalising care, protecting patient privacy, and managing safety risks

Next-generation digital observations – with smart scheduling, missed observation alerts, and a dedicated 1:1 mode for improved care quality

Advanced compliance reporting – enabling transparent, accountable governance

Optimised EPR integration – reducing duplication and streamlining documentation

New ambient monitoring unit – for faster, easier installation

LIO is available now to Australian hospitals.

For more information on LIO , visit www.liohealth.com. Or www.alpha.global

Media contact:

Jeremy Clare

Head of Product

Mobile: +61 499 299 599

Email: jeremy.clare@alpha.global

About Alpha Global

Alpha Global is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for healthcare and care providers across Australia and New Zealand. Our mission is simple — to simplify the way people connect by delivering intuitive solutions that transform care. We partner with world-leading solution providers and work closely with healthcare professionals to break down silos, create seamless connections, and enable better outcomes — from hospital to home and into the community.

About LIO

LIO is the all-in-one platform for inpatient mental health, uniting ambient monitoring, digital observations, and management insights in a single, purpose-built solution. Its contactless design promotes patient comfort, while medical device-grade software ensures clinical accuracy. Backed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies and deployed in hundreds of facilities — including half of NHS mental health trusts — LIO helps providers reduce risk, enhance efficiency, and improve the experience of care.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/lio_logo.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/alpha_global_logo.jpg