SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As winter grips Australia, some cities like Canberra have seen more unplanned outages amid high electricity demand. These blackouts aren’t just inconvenient—they can be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those relying on electric heating. A quiet, clean portable power station offer warmth and light indoors, without carbon monoxide risk or loud noise.



BLUETTI Portable Power Stations Provide Winter Outage Backup and Travel Comfort

Leading portable power player BLUETTI has been around for over a decade, earning its place with innovative portable power stations and solar generators. Its new Apex 300, Elite 100 V2, and Elite 30 V2 help combat winter cold at home, on the road, or wherever grid power is unavailable.

Heating Homes Without High Power Bills

When an outage leaves the house dark and cold, the Apex 300 home battery delivers 3,840W power (7,680W surge), easily running an 8,100 BTU air conditioner. Its 2,764.8Wh battery keeps lights on and a space heater blowing hot air for hours. If blackouts last longer, users can add extra batteries to increase total capacity to 19.3kWh, providing days of whole-home backup.

High heating demand often comes with high electricity bills. Homeowners can use Apex 300’s Peak Shaving to store low-rate grid power and run homes during peak hours. The efficient SolarX 4K charger can harvest up to 4,000W solar energy to further lower costs.

Stay Comfortable During Winter Adventures

Many Aussies head north for winter camping yet still need reliable power. The 11.3kg Elite 100 V2 portable power station delivers 1,800W (3,600W surge) through multiple outlets, powering essentials like microwaves or electric blankets. With Charger 1, it recharges in just 1.8 hours on the road.

For lighter needs, the 4.3kg Elite 30 V2 portable power station outputs 600W, with 288Wh storage to recharge a 40Wh laptop four times via its 140W USB-C port. Its 1,200W lifting power can also run a mini kettle for a hot brew.

Exclusive Winter Offer: Save Up to 38% + Extra 10%

From August 13 to 28, BLUETTI offers up to 38% off its portable power stations and power kits, including early bird pricing for the Apex 300. Plus, until September 30, use code BLUETTIAPEX for an extra 10% off the Apex 300. Shop now to stay safe and warm at home or on the road.