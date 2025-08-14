CCTV+:240 Hours: Unlock the Vibrant Charms of Guizhou, the “Park Province”

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With 240 hours, visitors from afar can discover the countless wonders hidden within Guizhou, the “Park Province.” Known as the “Emerald on the Earth’s Belt,” this land unfurls a magnificent, three-dimensional karst masterpiece for the world, made effortlessly accessible by transit visa exemption.

At dawn, stand on the viewing platform of Huangguoshu Waterfall. Watch the mighty silver cascade—carved by millennia of geological forces—plunge from the 77.8-meter-high cliff. Rainbows dance in the mist, interwoven with the resonant beat of bronze drums played by elderly Buyi people. By afternoon, drive to Libo’s Zhangjiang River. Glide through the emerald valleys of Xiaoqikong on a bamboo raft, where the water shifts through secret hues from emerald to peacock blue with the play of light and shadow. Macaques occasionally leap between ancient trees and hanging vines along the banks.

As dusk settles, witness thousands of lights ignite in Xijiang Thousand Households Miao Village, like stars cascading into the valley. Learn the Lusheng dance with Miao girls and savor a bite of sour fish soup at the long-table feast—the tangy aroma, brewed from tomatoes and litsea cubeba, embodies the local wisdom of “nourishing the body with sourness.” For the culturally inclined, visit Zhaoxing Dong Village to hear the mesmerizing a cappella Dong Grand Chorus. Watch embroiderers weave mountains, rivers, flowers, and birds into intricate patterns with flying fingertips. Or, sit quietly at the observation deck of the “China Sky Eye” in Pingtang, waiting for the radio telescope to capture cosmic pulses from billions of light-years away.

Within those 240 hours, you can marvel at the dove trees blooming like fluttering white doves amidst Fanjing Mountain’s sea of clouds, and also discover a century-old braised pig’s trotter on the stone-paved lanes of Qingyan Ancient Town. Bolstered by the visa exemption policy, services like multilingual guides and international payment options are continuously improving. This “natural air-conditioned province,” blessed with refreshing summer temperatures around 23°C, extends a global invitation for a rendezvous with stunning landscapes and vibrant cultures. Every moment spent here becomes a vivid footnote to the saying: “Travel all over China, the most beautiful is colorful Guizhou.”