Coupa Pay Virtual Cards seamlessly integrate into payment workflows powered by AI-driven insights for visibility and control

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coupa, the leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced the launch of its first virtual card capabilities in Japan. Through strategic partnerships with local banks, Coupa will deliver secure and embedded payments in local currency – backed by the power of AI to manage spend more intelligently. This launch marks a significant step in Coupa’s Asia Pacific expansion and its mission to help businesses around the world multiply their margins by optimizing cash, mitigating risk, and controlling spend using the power of Coupa AI.

With this initiative, virtual cards will be a payment option available in Coupa’s AI-enabled AP automation workflows, and customers in Japan will accelerate and secure supplier payments, reduce fraud through single-use or limited-use virtual cards, improve cash flow, and earn rebate opportunities. By utilizing Coupa’s total spend management platform, customers gain access to $8 trillion in community generated-data that informs Coupa’s AI, reducing manual processes and automating payments reconciliation and approvals.

“As companies in Japan accelerate digital transformation, AI will fundamentally reshape how business gets done – starting with smarter, faster financial operations,” said Salvatore Lombardo, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Coupa. “Coupa’s automated payments solutions unlock new levels of agility, visibility, and control for finance organizations. Our collaboration with payment providers in Japan will modernize spend management, reduce risk, and embrace the future of finance with a secure and efficient way to pay–helping them spend smarter and drive greater value from every yen.”

Coupa was positioned as a Leader in the first-ever IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51793524, December 2024) . The IDC MarketScape notes, “Coupa can process payments in full on behalf of the customer. All payments processed in Coupa are integrated back into the ERP with the appropriate payment batches and payment numbers.”

Coupa virtual cards are a part of the Coupa Pay product portfolio, designed to provide customers full visibility and control over payments and liquidity, enabling companies to not only make smarter decisions about their spend, but also on their payments, cash, and working capital. With one single platform to manage payments, Coupa Pay streamlines the payment process and eliminates disparate systems, siloed teams, and manual processes.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve built Coupa Pay into a global payment standard, enabling global customers to pay in almost 200 countries and over 140 currencies across any array of payment types,” said Bill Wardell, GM of Coupa Pay.

For Vacasa, a rapidly growing vacation property management company, Coupa’s embedded payments were instrumental in driving transformation. With over 44,000 homes under management and 70,000 invoices processed monthly, Vacasa needed a scalable, efficient payment system to support its operations across five countries.

Using Coupa Pay, Vacasa reduced its payment processing time from 15 days to under three days — a game-changer for its diverse network of suppliers across 400 global vacation destinations. The introduction of digital checks enabled Vacasa to meet supplier demands for immediate payment, providing a competitive edge in the vacation rental market. Using Coupa, Vacasa successfully achieved its initial public offering while implementing an efficient payments solution that supports its exponential growth and empowers the company to scale and expand into new markets.

Coupa plans to begin onboarding select customers in the coming months through a phased rollout, with the expectation that they will be fully operational by early 2026. Coupa is proud to support more than 50 Japanese enterprises on their digital transformation journeys from sourcing, to procurement, to payments and contracts optimization. Learn more about how Coupa can help your business achieve AI-driven total spend management and margin optimization by visiting www.coupa.com.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you’ll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/coupa_logo-1.jpg