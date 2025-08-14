CTERA Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Hybrid Cloud Storage Leadership

Recognized for innovation and exceptional customer impact in the hybrid cloud storage market

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that CTERA has been awarded the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award in the Hybrid Cloud Storage market for the strength of its global file system platform, its industry-leading security capabilities, and its commitment to launching innovative product enhancements and creating a growth-oriented business.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: growth and innovation. CTERA excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

“CTERA’s platform optimizes file storage and transfer in complex, multi-cloud environments. CTERA Direct, a service within the platform, enhances file transfer speeds via its ultra-fast, edge-to-cloud file transfer protocol, which provides fast movement of data for data-heavy workloads,” said Karyn Price, Industry Principal, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. “Perhaps most compelling is the military-grade security capabilities that CTERA offers to its customers. The CTERA platform provides native data protection and restoration capabilities, enabling customers eliminate separate data protection services if they choose.”

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on hybrid cloud storage innovation, CTERA has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company’s strategic agility and sustained investment in its platform have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets and serve the demanding needs of both public and private sector clients.

Innovation remains central to CTERA’s approach. Its suite of data management solutions addresses the full spectrum of enterprise data challenges, offering seamless collaboration, high-speed data transfer, and unified data access across edge and cloud environments.

“CTERA being recognized by Frost & Sullivan is truly an honor, reflecting our hard work and dedication. Our mission has always been to revolutionize cloud storage and data management, and this recognition motivates us to continue leading the way.”

CTERA’s unwavering commitment to the customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced management portals, and maintaining high levels of data availability and security, the company continues to meet the needs of its growing, globally distributed customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and emphasis on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends CTERA for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of hybrid cloud storage and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

