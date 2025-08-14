Insternity Group, Myint Mo Shyan, and MyanLife Partner with KBZ Foundation to Support Mandalay’s Post-Earthquake Reconstruction with Modular Building Technology

The photo shows the completed modular houses, which are now occupied as offices. From left to right at the donation ceremony are: Barbie Tsai (CEO of Insternity Group), Saw Dino Ku (MD of Myint Mo Shan), U Aung Ko Win (Chairman of KBZ Group), and U Nyo Myint (Vice-Chairman of KBZ Group). TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2025 – In March of this year, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Mandalay region of Myanmar, causing severe casualties and widespread destruction. In response to this emergency, Singapore-based Insternity Group Pte Ltd swiftly partnered with local Myanmar enterprises Myint Mo Shyan and MyanLife to provide immediate relief through modular building technology. This joint initiative, executed in collaboration with the KBZ Foundation, fully demonstrates a firm commitment to social responsibility and long-term community support. Innovative Modular Housing: A Fast, High-Quality Solution for Reconstruction Insternity Group and Myint Mo Shyan have long been advocates for sustainable and socially impactful architecture. As Myanmar’s only one-stop lifestyle platform combining e-commerce with food, travel, and other discount vouchers, MyanLife has a long history of dedication to philanthropy and is committed to enhancing local leisure experiences. Following the disaster, the three parties immediately launched their relief efforts. In Mandalay, the application of modular construction allowed for the rapid deployment of offices and residential units, which played a crucial role in restoring infrastructure and maintaining the continuity of services in the affected areas. In the initial phase, Insternity Group and Myint Mo Shyan constructed modular offices and dormitories for the KBZ Foundation to ensure uninterrupted operations. MyanLife, leveraging its extensive charitable experience, helped coordinate relief resources and assess community needs, ensuring that reconstruction efforts precisely addressed the actual needs of the affected population. These high-quality units feature durable structures, effective insulation, and ventilation systems, and are designed to be flexible for emergency or transitional needs. Financial Stability Supports Community Recovery The KBZ Foundation’s new modular office facilities are now fully operational, with employee dormitories expected to be completed in the coming weeks. This development ensures the continued provision of essential financial services and economic support, highlighting the critical role of modular solutions in disaster resilience and sustainable reconstruction. Working Together to Rebuild Hope Saw Dino Ku, Managing Director of Myint Mo Shyan, said, “When the earthquake struck Myanmar, I was determined to provide the fastest and most effective response for the victims. The concept of modular buildings, with their potential for significant impact, immediately came to mind. I immediately contacted the CEO of my partner, Insternity, and the MyanLife team to discuss the possibility of collaborating and donating for the earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar. We all saw the potential and decided to build and donate a ‘modular building’ for the KBZ Foundation’s disaster response center in Mandalay. Why modular? Compared to traditional timber-framed construction, it offers faster construction time, potentially lower costs, and higher energy efficiency. We believe this unique approach to emergency relief can make a significant difference.” Barbie Tsai, CEO of Insternity Group, stated, “In the face of tragedy, we must respond not only with speed but also with empathy. Our goal is to rebuild hope through construction—creating not just shelters but foundations for a new future. Together with our partners, we stand proudly with the people of Mandalay.” MyanLife also leveraged its long-standing charitable experience to serve as a community link, helping to integrate relief resources and assess the actual needs of affected communities to ensure that humanitarian aid provides maximum benefit. Later this year, MyanLife plans to launch more charitable initiatives to continue supporting vulnerable groups. Corporate Social Responsibility and a Sustainable Future This cross-national collaboration demonstrates the power of international cooperation and corporate compassion. The joint efforts of Insternity Group, Myint Mo Shyan, MyanLife, and the KBZ Foundation show how socially responsible business practices can play a key role in emergency recovery, community reconstruction, and building long-term resilience. By combining Singapore’s expertise in architectural technology, Myanmar’s local implementation capabilities, and MyanLife’s deep-rooted philanthropic experience, this model of cooperation sets a new benchmark for future disaster response.

