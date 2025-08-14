MetaComp Executes First Real-World Cross-Border Payment Using CNT® Carbon Stablecoin

Breakthrough EUR→CNH Same-Day Settlement Marks Milestone in Sustainable Payments Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (“MetaComp“), a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group Pte. Ltd. and a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has successfully executed the first real-world cross-border payment using the patented CNT® Carbon Stablecoin framework.



MetaComp StableX – Cross-Border Payments Powered by CNT® Carbon Stablecoin. EUR to CNH – Same Day Settlement.

The transaction facilitated a same-day settlement from Euros (EUR) to offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH), demonstrating how blockchain-enabled carbon-backed stablecoins can combine payment efficiency with verifiable sustainability impact.

The CNT® Carbon Stablecoin framework, recently patented in Singapore by Alpha Ladder Group, converts verified decarbonisation activities into programmable, carbon-backed stablecoins. Each stablecoin can only be issued against certified emission reductions, recorded and tracked via Alpha Ladder’s Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT®) technology to ensure full auditability.

Why This Matters

Faster, Cheaper Settlement – The EUR→CNH transaction achieved same-day settlement, bypassing multiple intermediaries and their respective operating hours and allowing same-day delivery, where several business days would traditionally be required.

– The EUR→CNH transaction achieved same-day settlement, bypassing multiple intermediaries and their respective operating hours and allowing same-day delivery, where several business days would traditionally be required. Sustainability Built In – Every CNT® carbon stablecoin is created through verified carbon reduction projects, embedding documented sustainability value into the currency itself.

– Every CNT® carbon stablecoin is created through verified carbon reduction projects, embedding documented sustainability value into the currency itself. RWA Token – The CNT® carbon stablecoin was issued by Alpha Ladder Finance (“ALFin”), the parent company of MetaComp, and registered with MAS CISNET as a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) unit token under Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

– The CNT® carbon stablecoin was issued by Alpha Ladder Finance (“ALFin”), the parent company of MetaComp, and registered with MAS CISNET as a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) unit token under Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act (SFA). Scalable Payment Intermediary – MetaComp leveraged its MAS-regulated payment infrastructure, together with ALFin as a MAS-regulated dealer of securities and CIS, to deliver a compliant cross-border transaction, paving the way for institutional adoption.

How It Was Done

The payment was processed via StableX, MetaComp’s programmable FX platform powered by stablecoins, which routed the transaction using CNT® carbon stablecoins issued under Singapore’s regulatory framework. Settlement finality was achieved on the same day, with corresponding carbon stablecoin data recorded on-chain.

This early CNT® carbon stablecoin was backed by Chinese Certified Emission Reduction (CCER) carbon credits, generated from a wind power project in Zhangjiakou City, co-host of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The project was verified and registered with China’s national carbon credits registry.

Setting a New Standard

“This first real-world transaction shows that sustainable cross-border payments are not a future concept – they are here today,” said Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp. “By integrating Alpha Ladder’s patented CNT® framework into our regulated payments infrastructure, we are enabling institutions to move money globally with both financial efficiency and verifiable climate benefit.”

Alpha Ladder Group, a Singapore-based digital green leader, continues to advance its mission of Digital Green Transformation with Technologies, building an interoperable financial infrastructure that makes global transactions faster, greener, and more inclusive.

About Alpha Ladder Group

Alpha Ladder Group (formerly MVGX Holdings) is a leading Digital Green Group shaping the future of financial innovation, financial technology, and sustainable technology. With a growing portfolio of subsidiaries, we deliver capabilities across climate SaaS, stablecoin enabled payment and wealth services, and green impact investments.

Driven by cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and AI, we empower sustainable investments, build digital financial infrastructure, and pioneer wealth innovation. Through our vision of Digital Green Transformation with Technologies, we’re building a smarter, more resilient, and responsible financial ecosystem—one that mirrors the universe’s own journey from elemental simplicity to structured brilliance.

At Alpha Ladder, our name isn’t just symbolism – it’s how we move the world forward to pursue infinite alpha, one particle at a time.

To learn more about us, please visit www.alphaladder.com.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp empowers institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to navigate the evolving cross-border payments and the digital asset economy with confidence.

With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage services. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

Through its proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a secure, integrated environment that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a next-generation cross-border FX and liquidity routing infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, StableX intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. As the FX layer within CAMP, StableX combines the programmability of digital assets with the reliability of regulated infrastructure, delivering a scalable, compliant and seamless ecosystem for the future of global finance.