Neurowatt Accelerates AI Infrastructure Adoption Across Asia-Pacific with Landmark Partnerships

Strategic alliances with Tedia and Viettel drive breakthroughs in smart retail and enterprise AI transformation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neurowatt, a next-generation AI infrastructure company, today announced two milestone partnerships that mark a major step forward in scaling high-performance AI capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region.



Celebrating a shared vision for next-generation smart retail — Neurowatt and Tedia launch strategic alliance.

Partnering with Tedia Technology, a pioneer in intelligent beverage automation, and Viettel, Vietnam’s largest telecommunications provider, Neurowatt is delivering full-stack AI solutions that reshape both consumer innovation and enterprise transformation.

Brewing Business Intelligence: Autonomous Retail with Tedia

Neurowatt specializes in applied AI, robotics, and smart automation. In partnership with Tedia, Neurowatt is powering fully autonomous, AI-driven tea stores for one of the fastest-growing and market-leading tea beverage brands — entirely operated by robotics and managed by a centralized AI “brain”.

This proprietary AI engine orchestrates robotic arms, inventory management, personalized experiences, and real-time analytics, creating a fully automated, data-driven retail model.

“This is more than robotics — it’s about reimagining how business works,” said Peter Lu, Founder and CEO of Neurowatt. “We empower companies to transform repetitive labor into scalable AI capital that directly fuels growth.”

Tedia’s smart hardware, paired with Neurowatt’s AI infrastructure, enables beverage brands to automate operations at scale. This collaboration illustrates Neurowatt’s core mission: transforming traditional, labor-intensive models into intelligent, value-generating systems. With AI-powered automation, businesses can convert operational overhead into digital capital—driving scalability, agility, and profitability.

Scaling AI-Driven Transformation at Viettel

At the enterprise level, Neurowatt is deploying a cutting-edge High-Performance Computing (HPC) platform for Viettel, making it the first telecom operator in Vietnam to scale AI operations nationwide.

Neurowatt’s hybrid model—integrating its proprietary GPU rental system with a global idle GPU marketplace—enables enterprises like Viettel dynamic scalability without the cost and complexity of managing on-premise infrastructure.

“Viettel’s forward-thinking embrace of AI sets a new benchmark for telecom innovation in Southeast Asia,”continued Mr. Lu,”We’re honored to be part of their journey of turning computing infrastructure into a true engine for innovation and growth.”

By fully deploying its solution within Vietnam, Neurowatt ensures data sovereignty and regulatory compliance, while retaining hybrid-cloud flexibility to support future growth.

Key features include:

HPC infrastructure : Enables large-scale deep learning, real-time analytics, and enterprise knowledge mining for advanced AI workloads.

: Enables large-scale deep learning, real-time analytics, and enterprise knowledge mining for advanced AI workloads. Private knowledge base : A custom-built system developed in Vietnamese, enabling smart search and process automation by consolidating internal documentation, meeting records, and workflows

: A custom-built system developed in Vietnamese, enabling smart search and process automation by consolidating internal documentation, meeting records, and workflows Operational automation: Leverages AI-powered task management and intelligent data routing to streamline internal processes, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

Powering the Future of Global AI

Neurowatt is redefining how organizations access and scale compute power. As a software-defined hardware company, Neurowatt delivers modular and flexible infrastructure that accelerates AI development and deployment — empowering everyone from agile startups to multinational enterprises.

At the core of Neurowatt’s platform lies a cross-border AI scheduling system with multi-GPU compatibility, enabling intelligent allocation of compute resources across regions and workloads. This transforms raw compute power into a strategic asset that drives smarter internal operations while accelerating business growth.

Headquartered in Singapore with an R&D hub in Taiwan, Neurowatt is rapidly expanding its global footprint, with active data centers and operations in Vietnam, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Switzerland, and Japan—demonstrating its commitment to delivering localized, high-performance AI solutions worldwide.

About Neurowatt

NeuroWatt is a global AI infrastructure leader specializing in high-performance computing, edge-cloud integration and smart automation. With a portfolio of proprietary technologies, multiple patents, and a rapidly expanding global footprint, Neurowatt empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of AI—driving efficiency, innovation, and growth.

Learn more at: www.neurowatt.ai

