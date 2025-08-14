Piano Legend Liu Shikun and Prodigy Amy Chen Share Stage with Andrea Bocelli in Historic Sino-Italian Musical Celebration

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chopard, the renowned Swiss luxury jeweler, hosted a transcendent musical gala against the breathtaking backdrop of Sardinia’s azure waters and golden sunsets. The evening united Chinese piano maestro Liu Shikun, 7-year-old prodigy Amy Chen, Italian tenor icon Andrea Bocelli, and soprano Alisa in a cross-cultural symphony of artistry.



Samantha Sun, along with daughter Bei Bei and son Tian Tian, presents flower to piano master Liu Shikun, piano prodigy Amy Chen, and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli

East Meets West in Harmonic Dialogue

The concert opened with Maestro Liu Shikun’s soul-stirring performance of “My Motherland”, his fingers evoking profound patriotism through the grand piano, and touched the heart of the audience. Young Amy Chen then captivated the audience with a technically dazzling yet emotionally mature interpretation of Beethoven’s “Pathétique” Sonata. In a delightful surprise, the child virtuoso seamlessly transitioned into an improvised finale from the Italian classic “Torna a Surriento”—a moment that prompted Bocelli’s visible admiration, leaving the audience delighted and amazed.

A Meeting of Musical Minds

Backstage, Bocelli and Liu—longtime acquaintances—shared their first artistic collaboration. Upon learning of Amy’s disciplined 6-7 hour daily practice regimen, the “Con te partirò” legend remarked: “True genius walks hand-in-hand with perseverance.” Soprano Alisa and Liu later delivered a spellbinding rendition of “Meine Lippen, Sie küssen so Heiss” from Giuditta, their interplay embodying classical music’s romantic essence.

Sunset Serenade Under Mediterranean Skies

As dusk painted the sea in amber hues, Bocelli ascended the stage with his signature “Time to Say Goodbye”. His velvety timbre moved attendees to tears, culminating in a joint curtain call where Chopard’s glittering jewels mirrored the artists’ radiant talents—a fitting tribute to this unprecedented fusion of generations, cultures, and artistic excellence.