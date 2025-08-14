St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Vilebrequin’s Exclusive Capsule Collection and Unforgettable Experiences Make Their Greater China Debut This Summer

Elevated getaway with a limited-edition collection of swimwear, accessories, and activities inspired and brought to life by the signature Family Traditions of St. Regis.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, synonymous with the world’s most coveted destinations, and Vilebrequin, icon of French Riviera style, recently debuted a limited-edition capsule collection of swimwear, accessories, and games. This summer, the collaboration arrives at select St. Regis properties in Greater China, powered by the St. Regis Family Traditions Program rooted in the spirited legacy of the Astor. Captivating guests of every generation, from the youngest on the family tree to the seasoned traveler, the partnership embodies what it means to truly Live Exquisite: from urban escapades to seaside adventures. With thoughtful touches like playful prints of resort vacation scenes, adventure-ready accessories, and timeless pieces in classic cabana stripes, it’s a celebration of family travel at its most joyful.



St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Vilebrequin Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection Inspired by the Family Traditions Program

“The St. Regis legacy is built on the spirit of connection and cherished family moments, a tradition we are proud to continue here in Greater China,” said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. “Together with Vilebrequin, we are delighted to bring a refined yet playful experience to our guests in Hong Kong and Sanya. This collaboration not only elevates our Family Traditions program, but also creates memorable opportunities for families to gather and celebrate the joy of summer in two of the region’s most exceptional destinations.”

Following the beloved 2023 limited edition collaboration, this 2025 global iteration introduces a new pack of coastal essentials celebrating St. Regis Resorts the world-over, including boys’ and girls’ swimsuits, men’s swim trunks, women’s pareos, and a curated selection of beach games and accessories. Each piece is crafted in exclusive, custom-designed patterns and brought to life through one-of-a-kind illustrations and a new co-branded logo. The designs draw inspiration from the spirit of travel and timeless resort memories, featuring “Family Traditions,” a nostalgic print celebrating cherished moments from St. Regis Resorts around the world. “Family Stripes” is rendered in King Cole Red, a bespoke hue inspired by the iconic King Cole Bar at The St. Regis New York, birthplace of the legendary Bloody Mary. Thoughtfully designed family momentos are also present, including a wooden beach paddle set crafted from marine-printed plywood and featuring the Family Traditions motif; a beach bucket set adorned with the new Vilebrequin for St. Regis co-branded logo, and a plush cotton towel that serves as an essential complement to the collection’s swimwear.

The essence of luxury travel lies in unforgettable experiences, and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts are renowned as the setting for crafting moments that transcend the expected. To celebrate the launch, select St. Regis Hotels & Resorts in Greater China will unveil immersive activations that bring the Vilebrequin for St. Regis lifestyle to life.

A Splash of Fun in the Heart of Hong Kong

This Asian metropolis comes alive under the summer sun. Nestled in the bustling Wan Chai district, The St. Regis Hong Kong serves as the ideal backdrop for families to spend quality time together. Through this collaboration with Vilebrequin, for a limited-time, guests booking the The Ultimate Family Staycation can enjoy exclusive poolside experiences with co-branded amenities, poolside dining, a curated in-room summer welcome amenity, complimentary rollaway bed, and an in-room kid’s tent. The partnership also shines through the hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea, where the Vilebrequin collection’s vibrant color palette is reflected in a curated selection of 16 pastries, including the Pistachio Cannele, Hojicha Madeleine, Citrus Tart and Smoked Salmon Sphere – a treat to both the eyes and palate.

Available until September 30, The Ultimate Family Staycation is priced from HKD $4,200* and can be booked via this booking link or call +852 2138 6888. Afternoon Tea is available until October 5 between 2:30 and 5:30pm, and is priced at HKD $478* per person and HKD $888 for two. For reservations, please visit this link or call +852 2138 6800.

*All listed prices are subject to 10% service charge

Embrace Coastal Bliss on the Shores of Sanya

The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort, nestled along pristine beaches epitome of a tropical getaway. As part of the collaboration with Vilebrequin, the resort presents the Family Tradition Package, featuring a two-night stay at the Royal Seaside Pool Villa, co-branded welcome amenities, and a 60-minute spa session for two at Iridium spa. Guests can also indulge in an array of culinary delights: From starting the day with daily champagne breakfast at Driftwood Seafood Restaurant, to experiencing the St. Regis x Vilebrequin-themed Family set menu at the resort’s Central Signature Pool. Throughout the stay, guests can expect unforgettable experiences, all enhanced by the brand’s signature anticipatory service.

Available from August 25 to December 20, the Family Tradition Package is priced at RMB 19,498* and can be booked by calling +86 0898 8855 5555.

The exclusive experiences at The St. Regis Hong Kong and The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort complement collaborative activations at other St. Regis locations worldwide. Along the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Bali and The St. Regis Langkawi offer tropical serenity, while The St. Regis Mallorca and The St. Regis Tamuda Bay bring coastal charm to the Mediterranean. In the Caribbean, The St. Regis Cap Cana delivers island luxury, and in the Middle East, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche and The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort showcase modern glamour by the Gulf.

The Vilebrequin for St. Regis capsule collection will also be available at select Vilebrequin flagship stores worldwide. Premier destinations include New York, Miami, Mexico City, Cannes, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Riyadh, and Dubai and will also be available for purchase online, exclusively at Vilebrequin.com. For guests seeking the ultimate family retreat, St. Regis’ collection of suites and multi-bedroom villas across resort destinations offer spacious accommodations, bespoke butler service, and tailored Family Traditions programming for all ages, which can be booked at St-Regis.Marriott.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook . St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Vilebrequin

After celebrating 50 years of vacation, the French swimwear icon feels energized to do more. The secrets to the House’s longevity? Joy, freedom, and the seductive charm of Saint-Tropez back in 1971. That, and an obsession with durable, high-quality tailoring you can vacation in for a lifetime. With a global presence in more than 62 countries, the House isn’t done perfecting the art of living in the sun all year long with a range going from ready-to-wear and accessories to beach games. Driven by innovation, Vilebrequin is focused on developing and implementing sustainable solutions, fabrics, and processes that make an impact on vacation, not on the oceans. This commitment is made even stronger by the launch of the new Foundation Vilebrequin for a better marine heritage.

