Taiwan’s “Star Hotel” and “Taiwan Host B&B” Brands Make Their Debut at 2025 NATAS Holidays Travel Fair in Singapore

TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan’s two official accommodation brands—Taiwan Host B&B and Star Hotel, are making their first appearance at the 2025 NATAS Holidays Travel Fair, holding from August 15–17 at Singapore EXPO Hall 5. Showcasing the warmth of Taiwanese hospitality, the Taiwan Pavilion will offer a range of engaging activities including Taiwan Host B&B ambassador sharing sessions, travel trivia challenges, and social media check-in prize draws. Visitors will also have the exciting opportunity to win a free round-trip flight between Singapore and Taiwan. This news comes from Staynews.

Taiwan Host B&B is an official certification program promoting homestays that uphold six core values: friendliness, warmth, cleanliness, hygiene, safety, and quality service. These certified B&Bs offer travelers a high level of service and a comfortable accommodation experience. To date, there are over 1,900 Taiwan Host B&Bs across Taiwan. Among them, 100 “Golden-Award Taiwan Host B&Bs” have been carefully selected and categorized into five themes—Nature & Ecology, Cultural Discovery, Architectural Charm, Family & Pet Travel, and Culinary Delights—designed to meet the diverse travel interests of international visitors.

Star Hotels represent another official accommodation brand from Taiwan, selected through a rigorous evaluation process by mystery inspectors who assess over 500 items across both hardware and service. Hotels are ranked from 1 to 3 stars (basic, budget, and comfort) to 4 and 5 stars (deluxe and premium), with a special “5-Star Excellence” level for top-tier properties. There are currently nearly 200 government-certified Star Hotels in Taiwan. These hotels serve as a trusted guide for travelers, providing assurance in both facilities and service quality.

A special highlight at the pavilion will be sharing sessions by Golden-Award Taiwan Host B&B ambassadors, who will introduce the unique charms of homestays across Taiwan, covering themes such as nature experiences, cultural immersion, and family/pet-friendly stays. A B&B owner from Kinmen will also host a demonstration of the Mid-Autumn Festival dice game “Bo Bing“, along with free tastings of Kinmen’s signature souvenirs like peanut brittle and mini pastries, offering Singaporean visitors a nostalgic taste of Nanyang flavor and showcasing the deep connection between Taiwan’s local culture and overseas heritage.

Visitors who join guided tours of the Taiwan Host B&B and Star Hotel booths and complete a short questionnaire will receive a free bilingual handbook featuring the Golden-Award Taiwan Host B&Bs, along with the chance to take home limited-edition gifts.

This appearance at the NATAS Holidays Travel Fair is a milestone in the international outreach of Taiwan’s accommodation brands, offering travelers in Singapore a first-hand look at Taiwan’s heartfelt hospitality and the character of its accommodation experiences.

For more information about Taiwan Host B&Bs and Star Hotels, please visit: https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw

(Press release from Staynews : https://www.staynews.net/Details/stay/9ab5fc6fc0f14477ba32869834288b88)