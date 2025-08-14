The Sandbox Partners with Laguna Network to Unlock Real-world Cashback for Southeast Asia LAND Owners

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Sandbox, a leading social gaming platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has announced a strategic partnership with Laguna Network, a Web2-to-Web3 gateway backed by Liminal (formerly known as Menyala). This collaboration unlocks a new way for Southeast Asian LAND Owners to earn exclusive bonus SAND cashback and crypto rewards when they shop via the Laguna Network platform.



Empowering The Sandbox Users with Real World Shopping Rewards

“At The Sandbox, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to benefit our community beyond the virtual world. Partnering with Laguna Network allows us to bridge the gap between digital ownership and real-world value, empowering our SEA LAND owners to earn rewards while they shop, travel, and live.“ – Belinda Lim, Regional General Manager (SEA BD) at The Sandbox.

“We are honoured to partner with The Sandbox to provide real-world commercial benefits for virtual landowners. This partnership is a major step forward in our mission to bridge ownership and utility across the digital and real world together with partners like The Sandbox.” Yix, Founder of Laguna Network

The collaboration aligns with both companies’ shared goal of making Web3 experiences more accessible, rewarding, to everyday life. As The Sandbox expands its ecosystem across Southeast Asia, this partnership offers new benefits for the region’s growing base of community members.

To get started, The Sandbox LAND Owners can register with Laguna Network and connect their wallet address holding their LAND. Once connected, they can earn cashback in SAND on eligible transactions made through the Laguna platform.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. The Sandbox leverages web3 technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both players and creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, Jurassic World, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Attack on Titan, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many more. The Sandbox has been named a TIME100 Most Influential Company by TIME Magazine.

For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow regular updates on X, Medium, and Discord.

About Laguna Network

Laguna Network is a Web2-to-Web3 gateway that transforms everyday spending into crypto rewards. Incubated by Liminal (formerly known as Menyala) and supported by Animoca Brands. Laguna lets users earn BTC, ETH, USD₮, and branded tokens simply by shopping with top merchants – no wallet or crypto knowledge required.

Laguna bridges Web2 habits with Web3 value, unlocking new ways to engage, earn, and onboard the next generation of users into crypto. For more information, visit https://laguna.network or follow Laguna on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.