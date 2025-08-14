Twist Media Clinches Bronze for Best Recurring Event at Marketing Excellence Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Twist Media, a leading event management company in Singapore, has proudly taken home the Bronze award for Best Recurring Event at the Marketing Events Awards 2025. The accolade recognises the event company’s creative excellence and strategic execution for Tiger Brokers Singapore’s signature campaign, “What Would Tiger Do 2024: Project Play.”

Organised by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the Marketing Events Awards is one of the region’s most distinguished platforms honouring outstanding work in event marketing across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and ANZ. Now in its fourteenth year, the awards celebrate brands and agencies that push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in experience-led campaigns. All submissions are evaluated by a panel of senior, client-side marketers and industry veterans, making the win a testament to Twist Media’s standout performance in a competitive field.

The Best Recurring Event category celebrates campaigns that have demonstrated long-term impact, consistent growth, and innovation over at least three years. It highlights events that continue to evolve, engage audiences meaningfully, and deliver lasting brand experiences, even in an ever-changing market.

As a trusted corporate event planner in Singapore, Twist Media led its award-winning campaign, held from 8 to 10 November 2024, built around the theme “Project Play.” This creative concept transformed the world of investing into a vibrant, interactive playground—encouraging both new and existing users of the Tiger Brokers platform to learn investment concepts in a fun, accessible way. The approach reinforced the brand’s belief that “Investing is for Everyone,” and helped demystify financial topics for a broader audience.

The event was activated across multiple channels, including Tiger Brokers’ website, app, EDMs, Facebook, Instagram, online forums, and via key opinion leaders (KOLs). By blending education with entertainment, the campaign successfully boosted engagement and strengthened brand presence in a market filled with key competitors and traditional banks.

This win adds to Twist Media’s growing list of accolades and further cements its position as a renowned corporate event planner. With a track record of delivering immersive, results-driven experiences, Twist Media continues to set new benchmarks as an innovative and reliable event management company.

For more information, please visit https://twistmedia.sg/.