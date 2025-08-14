Visa Expands Click to Pay Across Asia Pacific with 2C2P, Adyen, AsiaPay and Worldpay

The partnerships will enable smart, easy and secure eCommerce experience for consumers and merchants across the region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has announced today the expansion of Click to Pay across Asia Pacific through strategic partnerships with payment enablers 2C2P, Adyen, AsiaPay, and Worldpay.



Smart, easy and secure eCommerce experience with Visa Click to Pay

Click to Pay offers a smart, seamless, and secure online checkout experience. By allowing customers to retrieve their saved, tokenised payment details using a mobile number or email alias, Click to Pay eliminates the need to manually enter card information.

This express checkout experience helps reduce cart abandonment – often as high as 84%[1] in eCommerce, by eliminating complex logins and streamlining the user journey. Additionally, as Click to Pay transactions are tokenised, merchants benefit from improved security and experience an average uplift of 2.5%[2] in payment success rates.

Browser- and device-agnostic, Click to Pay supports biometric authentication through payment passkeys for enhanced security, making eCommerce transactions as convenient as contactless payments.

This rollout is part of Visa’s broader efforts to enhance eCommerce checkout experience, especially in the Asia Pacific region where mobile phone ownership is high and digital payments are ubiquitous. Consumers shop and pay with their mobile phones wherever they are and want to feel safe when they are shopping online[3].

Personal information is tokenised and securely stored by Visa. This addresses the concerns of 83% of consumers who express worry about data security when saving their information on third-party websites[4].

T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, “Visa is accelerating the rollout of Click to Pay to simplify the eCommerce checkout experience across Asia Pacific. Through strategic collaborations with 2C2P, Adyen, AsiaPay, and Worldpay, we are helping merchants increase sales, banks to deepen customer engagement, and consumers enjoy quicker, secure checkouts.”

This regional effort builds on Visa’s recent launch with ZA Bank in Hong Kong, the first issuer in Asia Pacific to enable Click to Pay as a standard feature for cardholders. Click to Pay is also live in Vietnam, enabling Techcombank and VPBank Visa cardholders to enjoy seamless online shopping experiences with participating merchants.

These expanding partnerships highlight a growing demand among issuers, payment enablers and merchants in the region for prioritising smart, seamless, and secure checkouts to increase customer satisfaction with better online shopping experience.

See Appendix for quotes and more information from Visa’s partners.

*****************

Appendix

About Visa’s Payment Enabler Partners and Quotes from Partners

1. 2C2P is a full-suite payments platform based in Southeast Asia that empowers the world’s leading enterprises to securely accept and make payments through one point of integration. Its extensive network spans across online, mobile and offline channels including over 600,000 alternative payment locations, enabling enterprises to reach their customers or recipients anywhere. 2C2P also provides value-added services such as issuing, 3D Secure, bill payments and digital goods to meet every business need. It is part of Ant International’s Antom, a world-leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider.

Headquartered in Singapore, 2C2P is the preferred payments partner for airlines, online marketplaces, retailers and other enterprises.

Agnes Chua, Managing Director of Business and Product Development, 2C2P said, “Our partnership with Visa to introduce Click to Pay across Southeast Asia will revolutionise online shopping with an even more seamless and secure payment experience. This initiative will not only empower merchants by maximising conversion rates, but also foster greater trust and convenience for consumers.

The partnership underscores our commitment to innovation as we strive to deliver faster, safer, and smarter payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers across the region.”

2. Adyen: (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, LVMH, SHEIN, Uber, L’Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines.

Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific, Adyen said, “Visa’s Click to Pay aligns directly with our mission to simplify payments and empower global commerce. It reduces the need for manual card entry while managing risk, enabling us to offer our merchants a seamless, secure checkout experience that reduces cart abandonment and improves authorization rates. This will empower them to better meet the growing consumer demand for fast, secure, and frictionless payments — especially in mobile-first markets across Asia.”

3. AsiaPay: Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier digital payment service and technology solution provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, eWallet, BNPL, and QR code payment, as well as cash collection.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay also offers its advanced, integrated, secure multi-channel digital payment solution and quality local service support in its 17 offices across the Asia Pacific region including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and India.

Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay said, “We are thrilled to partner with Visa on Click to Pay in Asia. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions to businesses enhancing sales conversion with seamless consumer payment experience. Together, we are excited to drive innovation adoption and contribute to the future of seamless, secure, convenient digital payments across the Asia Pacific region.”

4. Worldpay: Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 174 countries and 135 currencies. Worldpay helps customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful.

Phil Pomford, General Manager, APAC at Worldpay said, “Click to Pay is transformational for online checkout because it drives better conversion rates for retailers and delivers a seamless checkout experience for consumers. By bringing the convenience of contactless payments online to the Asia Pacific market with the Visa offering, we continue to add value for our clients and their customers wherever they’re doing business.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com