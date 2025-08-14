Volkswagen Group Singapore Partners with FOMO Pay to Introduce Digital Payment Tokens for Seamless Transactions

Volkswagen Group Singapore customers can now pay for vehicles and aftersales service using major digital payment tokens such as BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, etc., with daily and cumulative transaction limits in place.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Volkswagen Group Singapore (VGS) has announced a partnership with a leading Singapore-headquartered major payment institution, FOMO Pay, to enable digital currency payments for its vehicles and services. Customers can now pay using digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins including USDT, USDC, and more.

As the authorised distributor of brands such as Volkswagen, Škoda, and CUPRA, this latest move to enable digital currency payments reflects VGS’s commitment to offering consumers more flexible and future-ready ways to engage with the group’s brands.

Volkswagen Group Singapore elevates customer experience with digital currency payments

The move by VGS is in response to the growing adoption of digital currencies among consumers in Singapore, with recent data showing that 26% of residents now own digital assets. As consumers increasingly seek faster and more cost-effective payment methods, digital currencies are gaining traction not only for their speed and enhanced security, but also global interoperability and lower transaction costs.

Integrating DPT payments enhances the customer journey — by providing choice, speed, and a modern experience — in line with VGS positioning as a forward-thinking group ready for the next generation of mobility and commerce. DPT transactions per customer are subject to a daily cap of SGD 4,500, with a maximum of SGD 13,500 based on smurfing limits.

“An increasing number of consumers today are digital natives. They expect speed and convenience across all touchpoints, including how they pay,” said Dr. Kurt Leitner, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Singapore. “Our partnership with FOMO Pay aligns with our broader vision of delivering premium experiences powered by technology and innovation.”

FOMO Pay fuels digital currency payment acceptance

With FOMO Pay’s digital asset payment infrastructure, VGS now supports digital currency payments for partial payments on new vehicle purchases, as well as aftersales services. All transactions are processed securely through FOMO Pay’s enterprise-grade gateway, ensuring compliance, transparency, and real-time exchange rates at the point of payment.

“FOMO Pay is excited to partner Volkswagen Group Singapore in elevating their consumer payment experience,” said Rose Wang, Head of Digital Payments at FOMO Pay. “As Singapore advances toward becoming a smart financial center, we believe digital assets will continue to play an important role in improving customer experience. At FOMO Pay, we remain committed to delivering a full suite of payment solutions, from digital currencies to fiat, and from online channels to offline channels. These payment solutions aim to empower businesses and enhance customer experiences.”

Accelerating towards a Smart Nation together

In the spirit of SG60, the partnership between VGS and FOMO Pay embodies the country’s sustained progress in economic growth and technological advancement. Both VGS and FOMO Pay share a strong alignment with Singapore’s vision of becoming a leading digital economy, where innovation enhances everyday life. By enabling digital currency payments, VGS not only modernizes its payment infrastructure but also signals a deeper commitment to offering greater flexibility and inclusivity for consumers. This is made possible through FOMO Pay’s robust digital payment infrastructure, which underpins the shift toward a more seamless and future-ready customer experience.

About Volkswagen Group Singapore

Volkswagen Group Singapore is a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg, which is fully owned by the Volkswagen Group. The company’s portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, CUPRA and Das WeltAuto — Volkswagen Group Singapore’ certified pre-owned car programme. Volkswagen Group Singapore imports and retails Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Škoda and CUPRA vehicles directly. This arrangement allows for a closer relationship between the brand and the people who matter the most. Volkswagen Group Singapore provides its customers with the quality experience they expect from Europe’s largest car maker — the showrooms and service centres are fully equipped with the latest equipment, with investments continuously being made in human resources and processes to provide the highest possible levels of customer service in both sales and aftersales.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a Major Payment Institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia’s fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0