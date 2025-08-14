Xailient Showcases Privacy-Safe AI Solutions at the 2025 Australasian Gaming Expo

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xailient, the global leader in privacy-safe artificial intelligence for computer vision applications, announced today that it is presenting a groundbreaking safer gaming solution at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE), taking place 12-14 August 2025 at the ICC Sydney.

The collaboration will spotlight the integration of Xailient’s Eye-D™ Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) delivering a new industry benchmark for privacy-first, cardless exclusion enforcement that enhances patron protection while simplifying compliance operations.

Reimagining Safer Gaming Through Privacy-by-Design

Unlike traditional entry-point surveillance, Xailient’s FRT is embedded directly into Electronic Game Machines (EGMs), monitoring only the active player and ignoring bystanders. This minimised scope ensures that most venue patrons are never subject to FRT, protecting privacy while enabling precise, effective intervention where it is needed most. This approach enables Gambling Exclusion, not Venue Exclusion, meaning self-excluded patrons can still visit and socialise without stigma, but game machines automatically lock if they attempt to play.

No images collected or stored – patrons are “matched” using secure, de-identified faceprints, protecting individual privacy while meeting regulatory needs

Higher accuracy, lower intrusion – integrated EGM cameras offer superior recognition rates and real-time enforcement without broad venue surveillance

Edge AI processing – all recognition occurs within the device, avoiding unnecessary data transmission and strengthening cybersecurity

Through integration with Casino Management Systems, Xailient’s privacy-safe FRT enables the venue’s central monitoring and player management workflows and automated responses such as:

Locking a game if a self-excluded patron attempts play

Alerting staff for intervention where required

Seamlessly integrating with existing loyalty and compliance programs

Xailient Mood Engine detects signs of distress, prevents harm

In a world first, Xailient’s proprietary Mood Engine anonymously monitors game patrons for signs of distress, generating alerts that can be used by Responsible Gaming Officers to intervene in high-risk situations before harm escalates. This real-time, privacy-safe monitoring offers venues a powerful tool for harm minimisation while protecting patron dignity.

Benefits for Venues and Patrons

This integrated solution provides:

Safer Gaming: Effective, real-time enforcement of exclusion programs without stigmatizing patrons

Easier Operations: Automation reduces manual monitoring and staff confrontation risks

Lower Cost: Decentralized, in-machine AI removes the need for costly network upgrades and large central servers

See It Live at AGE 2025

Attendees of the Australasian Gaming Expo can visit the Xailient booth 543 to experience the technology first-hand, view live demonstrations, and speak with experts from both Xailient and partners.

