Xailient Showcases Privacy-Safe AI Solutions at the 2025 Australasian Gaming Expo

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xailient, the global leader in privacy-safe artificial intelligence for computer vision applications, announced today that it is presenting a groundbreaking safer gaming solution at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE), taking place 12-14 August 2025 at the ICC Sydney.
The collaboration will spotlight the integration of Xailient’s Eye-D™ Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) delivering a new industry benchmark for privacy-first, cardless exclusion enforcement that enhances patron protection while simplifying compliance operations.
Reimagining Safer Gaming Through Privacy-by-Design
Unlike traditional entry-point surveillance, Xailient’s FRT is embedded directly into Electronic Game Machines (EGMs), monitoring only the active player and ignoring bystanders. This minimised scope ensures that most venue patrons are never subject to FRT, protecting privacy while enabling precise, effective intervention where it is needed most. This approach enables Gambling Exclusion, not Venue Exclusion, meaning self-excluded patrons can still visit and socialise without stigma, but game machines automatically lock if they attempt to play.
- No images collected or stored – patrons are “matched” using secure, de-identified faceprints, protecting individual privacy while meeting regulatory needs
- Higher accuracy, lower intrusion – integrated EGM cameras offer superior recognition rates and real-time enforcement without broad venue surveillance
- Edge AI processing – all recognition occurs within the device, avoiding unnecessary data transmission and strengthening cybersecurity
Through integration with Casino Management Systems, Xailient’s privacy-safe FRT enables the venue’s central monitoring and player management workflows and automated responses such as:
- Locking a game if a self-excluded patron attempts play
- Alerting staff for intervention where required
- Seamlessly integrating with existing loyalty and compliance programs
Xailient Mood Engine detects signs of distress, prevents harm
In a world first, Xailient’s proprietary Mood Engine anonymously monitors game patrons for signs of distress, generating alerts that can be used by Responsible Gaming Officers to intervene in high-risk situations before harm escalates. This real-time, privacy-safe monitoring offers venues a powerful tool for harm minimisation while protecting patron dignity.
Benefits for Venues and Patrons
This integrated solution provides:
- Safer Gaming: Effective, real-time enforcement of exclusion programs without stigmatizing patrons
- Easier Operations: Automation reduces manual monitoring and staff confrontation risks
- Lower Cost: Decentralized, in-machine AI removes the need for costly network upgrades and large central servers
See It Live at AGE 2025
Attendees of the Australasian Gaming Expo can visit the Xailient booth 543 to experience the technology first-hand, view live demonstrations, and speak with experts from both Xailient and partners.
About Xailient Inc.
Xailient is the world leader in privacy-safe AI for computer vision, with patented Edge AI technology that powers real-time, on-device recognition without compromising privacy. Compliant with privacy and AI regulations in over 80 jurisdictions, Xailient enables devices to See What Matters in industries from gaming to security to smart cities. Learn more at www.xailient.com.