Zhejiang Completes Power Line Relocation to Support Major Water Infrastructure Project

SHAOXING, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the early morning hours of August 4, crews completed the relocation and underground installation of power lines in the village of Shanhuangtang, Xinchang County, Zhejiang Province. “With the lines now placed underground, access for heavy equipment is unobstructed, and the power supply for tunnel construction is safer and more reliable,” said the project manager at the reservoir construction site.



Image Above: State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power crews relocate power lines

The Jingling Reservoir is the largest by storage capacity and the single largest investment among Zhejiang’s key national water conservancy projects during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. Designed to provide both flood control and water supply, the reservoir will, once complete, enhance downstream flood protection, address existing gaps in river basin safeguards, protect the lives and property of 2.2 million people, and secure water resources for 4 million residents in both urban and rural areas.

To ensure reliable service for this critical public project, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. implemented a dedicated support plan, working in coordination with the reservoir’s project headquarters to optimize construction schedules and engaging early and extensively with local villages and communities to gain understanding and support. During construction of the Shanhuangtang auxiliary tunnel, high summer temperatures coincided with peak electricity demand. To minimize service impacts for nearby residents, State Grid Zhejiang Xinchang County Power Supply Company used a parallel grid-connection method that allowed crews to cut over to new lines with virtually no noticeable outage. To avoid extreme midday heat and further reduce service disruptions, crews began work at 4 a.m.

The relocation effort converted both high- and low-voltage power lines to underground service, and added two new steel pipe towers and three concrete poles. The upgrades not only met construction power needs but also improved access for large-scale equipment transport in the future.