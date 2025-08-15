51Talk Online Education Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 20-21, 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) announced Mr. David Chung, the Company’s Investor Relations Vice President, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 20-21, 2025.

The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 20, 2025 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3aUxJgJvTKePjJM9GQk-Ew. 51Talk Online Education Group will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 20-21, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million–$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) and Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About 51Talk Online Education Group:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company’s mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company’s online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with highly qualified teachers using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

51Talk Online Education Group

David Chung

Investor Relations Vice President

davidchung@51talk.com