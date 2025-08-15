AT32 MCU Showcased at D Forum 2025 in Taipei｜Driving Smart Ecosystems and Edge Innovation

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 8, the D Forum 2025 Microcontroller Forum hosted by DigiTimes was grandly held at the Humble House Taipei, attracting more than 300 professionals from the high-tech industry and embedded system developers to participate. ARTERY Technology, leveraging its years of expertise in the microcontroller field, was once again invited to deliver a keynote speech. Mr. Huang Yuan-Chi, Product and Marketing Director, gave a presentation titled “Powering the Smart Ecosystem for a Connected Future”, sharing insights on AT32 MCU innovation in smart control, robotics, and edge intelligence, as well as future plans.



Driving Smart Future with High-Performance MCUs

ARTERY Technology focuses on 32-bit ARM architecture microcontrollers, integrating advanced processes, high-performance computing, information security, and ultra-wide industrial temperature range features, widely applied in motor control, smart home appliances, AIoT, low-altitude economy, and smart robotics markets. The company possesses world-class R&D capabilities and mass production experience, cooperating with global semiconductor leaders for wafer production, providing advantages in quality and supply chain. At the same time, ARTERY actively promotes sustainability strategies, dedicated to shaping a smarter and more user‑friendly future with core-driven solutions.

Three Major New MCU Series Unveiled

AT32F422/426 Series: Value High-Performance MCU

Cortex-M4F 180MHz

128KB Flash, 20KB SRAM

1×CMP, CAN/CAN-FD (F426)

Suitable for electric two-wheelers, scooters, mini printers, stage lighting, etc.

AT32M412/416 Series: Motor-Dedicated MCU

Cortex-M4F 180MHz

128KB Flash, 16KB SRAM

4×OP (support PGA mode), 2×CMP, CAN/CAN-FD (M416)

Optimized for motor and power control, suitable for E-Bikes, washing machines, robotic joints, etc.

AT32F455/456/457 Series: First MCU with Encryption Features

Cortex-M4F 192MHz

512KB Flash, 128+16KB SRAM

AES/TRNG, 3×CAN(FD), QSPI, SDRAM, EMAC

Suitable for robotic vacuum cleaners, charging piles, PLC, IoT gateways, and in-vehicle infotainment systems

Comprehensive Application Coverage

The forum showcased multiple innovative AT32 MCU applications, including:

Motor Control : E-Bikes, washing machines, and industrial tools supporting FOC vector control and high-speed ADC.

: E-Bikes, washing machines, and industrial tools supporting FOC vector control and high-speed ADC. Smart Fretless Electric Guitar : Integrated pitch and pressure detection for innovative musical interaction experiences.

: Integrated pitch and pressure detection for innovative musical interaction experiences. Electric Two-Wheeler Driver: Combines motor control and energy recovery to meet new energy transportation needs.

Combines motor control and energy recovery to meet new energy transportation needs. Gaming Keyboard: Supports 8k report rate and magnetic switches, targeting the high-performance gaming peripheral market.

Supports report rate and magnetic switches, targeting the high-performance gaming peripheral market. Automotive Applications: Covering ADAS, body control, and charging piles, compliant with AEC-Q100 automotive-grade certification.

Covering ADAS, body control, and charging piles, compliant with AEC-Q100 automotive-grade certification. AT-SURF-F437 Development Board: Integrates SDRAM, QSPI Flash, and TFT-LCD, ideal for multimedia and communication development.

Complete Development Ecosystem for Accelerated Deployment

ARTERY offers a comprehensive ecosystem covering design, development, debugging, programming, and mass production. This includes AT32 Workbench, IDE, BSP libraries, AT-Link Family tools, and various development/application boards, supporting both online and offline programming to significantly shorten development cycles and accelerate product launch.

ARTERY’s Outlook

Since the launch of AT32 MCUs in 2018, cumulative shipments have reached several hundred million units within just a few years, with multiple international awards recognizing its product strength and market trust. Moving forward, ARTERY will continue to focus on high-performance MCU platforms, driving innovation in smart control and IoT through technological breakthroughs, industry collaboration, and sustainability strategies, building a more efficient and user-friendly technology ecosystem.