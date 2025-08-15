BestQool Announces Summer Promotion and Fall Refresh with New Logo and BQ60Pro Preview

Summer Appreciation Sales Offers 12% Off All Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BestQool , a pioneer manufacturer of home-use red light therapy devices, is excited to unveil its latest breakthrough product – the BQ60Pro. Based on years of experience and customer feedback, this small yet powerful home-use device now provides six wavelengths for maximum therapeutic protocols, high power output, and a versatile mounting system that completely redefines flexibility in home light therapy.



BestQool announces its Summer Sale will begin on August 15 and unveils plans for a fall refresh — including a new brand logo and the upcoming release of the BQ60Pro, a compact red-light therapy device featuring a fully adjustable mounting system.

Ahead of the Fall release, BestQool will be holding its Summer Appreciation Sale 2025 from August 15 – 20, on all products at a discount of 12%. With this special offer, customers have the ideal opportunity to enhance their health and wellness regimen using one of the most flexible and innovative red light therapy devices in the market.

Fall Update: New Logo and Updated Visual Identity

Starting in Fall 2025, BestQool will release a new brand logo and visual identity system. This update is not just a visual iteration — it reflects the brand’s transformation from a”technical specialist” to a “comprehensive all-scenario health partner.”

The refreshed visual identity will be introduced gradually across all customer touchpoints, including the official website, product packaging, user manuals (both printed and digital versions for the BQ60Pro), advertising materials, and the devices themselves. During the transition period, customers will still be able to recognize BestQool products by the existing logo.

Fall Update: Key breakthroughs from the BQ60Pro

1. Multi-Wavelength Precision Coverage

Central to the BQ60Pro is its sophisticated 6-wavelength setup (630nm, 660nm, 680nm, 810nm, 850nm, and 940nm) designed for science-based benefits targeted at different levels of tissues in the body. This versatile approach allows you to tackle a broader array of health concerns in a single compact device — an advantage over the single or dual-wavelength devices.

Each wavelength is selected for its ability to target specific needs:

630nm & 660nm: Good for skin health and collagen production, reduces wrinkles and has anti-aging properties [1]

680nm: With anti-inflammatory and wound healing benefits , suitable for sensitive or inflamed skin.[2]

810nm & 850nm: Reaches deeper muscle and joint tissues for pain relief, recovery, blood circulation.[3]

940nm: Deeper tissue upregulation, including increase of blood flow and nerve regeneration for whole body healing.[3]

The synergy of these different wavelengths ensures users can target multiple wellness goals to reduce inflammation, improve skin tone or regeneration, as well as aid muscle repair, all from a single device.

2. High-Power, High-Efficiency Output

The BQ60Pro provides a power of 140W and irradiance of 96.1mW/cm² (3 inches) for clinical-grade irradiance to yield shorter and more efficacious treatment. It is designed to provide the power required for deep tissue stimulation while maintaining energy efficiency, enabling users to achieve faster results without compromising safety and risk.

3. All-Scenario Flexible Adaptability

BestQool understands that therapy should adapt to the user’s needs, not the other way around. That’s why BestQool introduces an innovative mounting system with 360° rotation and 90° tilt design, paired with an adjustable height up to 3.7 inches (9.4 cm).

This device supports multiple installation options:

Clamps onto a tabletop (0.8–3.5 inch /2-9 cm thick)

Fasten onto a sturdy flat board for vertical mounting.

Clamps onto a round tube (0.8–2 inch / 2 –5 diameter) with wall support.

This improved, adjustable design ensures a user can target any part of their body comfortably, whereas traditional instruments may not allow this without the awkward positioning or fixed-angle limitations.

From Products to Brand: BestQool ‘s Long-Term Vision

As the flagship series of the BestQool brand, the BQ Series reflects its development journey. The BQ60 earned wide recognition in the red light therapy community with its well-balanced, universally appealing configuration. The BQ150 expanded the series capabilities with increased coverage and added wavelengths. Now, the BQ60Pro takes a different path, building on the mature foundation of its predecessors. It delivers unmatched flexibility among similar-sized panel lights on the market.

Whether through powerful performance improvements or agile usage innovations, BestQool ‘s journey runs in parallel with people’s pursuit of better health, alternating between steady, deliberate strides and graceful, light-footed moves. While the brand’s appearance may evolve, its direction remains constant.

Look new. Talk fresh. Walk proven.

Limited-Time Summer Appreciation Sale

From August 15 to August 20, 2025, all BestQool products can be purchased at a 12% discount, regardless of if you are an existing user looking to upgrade or you are new to red light therapy, this sale is a great chance to acquire long-term wellness at a cheaper price.

About BestQool

For over a decade, BestQool has specialized in home-use red light therapy, guided by the mission

“Technology Empowering Health.” Its product range covers multi-wavelength red and near-infrared (NIR) devices, serving over one million households worldwide. Backed by clinical research and continuous innovation, BestQool is dedicated to making professional, convenient health management accessible to more people.

