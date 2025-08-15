Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch wins “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and “Tech Empowerment” awards at the HR Asia Awards 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM), a key branch of Cathay United Bank under the umbrella of Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC), has been named among the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025″ and “Tech Empowerment” award at the HR Asia Awards 2025. These mark the branch’s first win in Vietnam and a significant milestone as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.



Cathay United Bank – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, part of Cathay Financial Holdings, wins double honors at the HR Asia Awards 2025, including “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and “Tech Empowerment” awards. (Photo provided by Cathay United Bank)

Cathay FHC is one of Taiwan’s largest and most trusted financial groups, serving over 15 million customers, managing assets exceeding USD 400 billion, and operating 969 business locations across Asia, including Vietnam, its “second home market.”

Establishment in 2005, CUBHCM has grown rapidly in Vietnam, achieving strong results in both corporate and consumer banking. Central to this success is the bank’s belief that people are its greatest asset. Beyond competitive compensation and benefits, CUBHCM emphasizes holistic employee well-being—physical, social, mental, and emotional—through initiatives such as Women’s Health Talk, Open-House Family Day, Balanced Life shots, and Annual Offsite Team Bonding events. “Winning these awards is a testament to the Branch’s continued growth and people-first strategy—especially meaningful as we celebrate our 20th anniversary of the branch. Beyond delivering financial services, we remain deeply committed to nurturing local talent and fostering a workplace where our people can thrive,“ said Benny Miao, Executive Vice President of CUB.

Investing in Future Leaders

Talent development remains a cornerstone of CUBHCM’s HR strategy. The bank runs two flagship programs to cultivate the next generation of banking professionals:

The Management Associate (MA) Program : A two-year regional rotation initiative designed to develop high-potential talent with cross-disciplinary knowledge and a global perspective. Graduates are expected to advance quickly into leadership roles.

: A two-year regional rotation initiative designed to develop high-potential talent with cross-disciplinary knowledge and a global perspective. Graduates are expected to advance quickly into leadership roles. The Associate Training Program: Tailored for those pursuing a professional track, this program integrates local and headquarters resources, including mentorship and job rotations, to prepare future Senior Bankers with essential practical and leadership skills.

A Pioneer in Workplace Innovation

CUBHCM also received the inaugural “Tech Empowerment Award,” distinguishing it as one of only 16 organizations across Asia recognized for transforming the employee experience through technology. The award reflects the bank’s digital-forward approach, including promoting innovation by encouraging employees to explore and apply new technologies in their daily work, as well as investing in cutting-edge systems to streamline operations and elevate the employee experience. This focus not only aligns with CUB’s broader digital transformation strategy but also cultivates a culture of efficiency, agility, and innovation.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Best Company to Work for in Asia. As we look ahead to the next 20 years, we remain committed to local talent development, embracing technological transformation, and building a resilient, people-centric organization,” Lu Wei Chieh, General Manager of CUBHCM stated. These recognitions position CUBHCM as a benchmark employer within Vietnam’s financial services sector and underscore its role in contributing to regional growth through responsible and innovative human capital strategies.

About Cathay United Bank:

Established in 1975, Cathay United Bank (CUB) is a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC), and a leading financial institution in the Asia-Pacific region. CUB operates 232 branches and offices across China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, with a workforce exceeding 10,000. Other Cathay FHC subsidiaries include Cathay Life Insurance, Cathay Century Insurance, Cathay Securities, Cathay Securities Investment Trust, and Cathay Venture.