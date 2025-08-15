Cellid Selected for Google for Startups’ “Founders at Campus” Program

Selected as one of the initial members of the Tokyo-based “Founders at Campus” program

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cellid Inc., a company developing AR glasses displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for “Founders at Campus,” a startup support initiative hosted by “Google for Startups.”

“Founders at Campus” is a global initiative by “Google for Startups” that provides innovative startups with access to the “Google for Startups Tokyo Campus” community hub, enabling them to leverage Google’s knowledge, network, and infrastructure to support their global expansion. The “Google for Startups Campus” has hubs in six cities around the world, one of which is in Tokyo. These hubs provide a workspace where entrepreneurs can collaborate and connect with one another, as well as host various events to foster networking.

Recently, Cellid was selected as one of the initial members of “Founders at Campus,” a new initiative launched by the Tokyo hub of “Google for Startups Tokyo Campus.” This recognition reflects the high evaluation of the growth potential and innovation of the AR glasses and related technologies developed by our company.

Comment from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

“Cellid is currently working to bring AR glasses into mainstream use and is accelerating the development of next-generation AR glasses. Access to the Android ecosystem and collaboration with the global developer community are extremely important factors for our future business development. With our selection for ‘Founders at Campus,’ we will further expand our technical verification and ecosystem from a global perspective to deliver valuable AR experiences to more people.”

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world’s largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the “Blending of Physical and Digital World,” making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.