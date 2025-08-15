TUY HOA, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Discover a tranquil retreat infused with modern luxuries at TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, a wellness-focused resort hotel. Begin your day with a stunning vista of Chop Chai Mountain and the historic Nhan Tower, where nature and culture intertwine seamlessly.



Discover TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, Your Sanctuary for Relaxation in Central Vietnam

A Blissful Sanctuary for Mind and Body

Our dedication to wellness is evident in every facet of the hotel. Find your calm in the serene Tai Chi meditation garden, participating in rejuvenating yoga sessions that harmonize body and spirit. For a truly unique and therapeutic experience, indulge in the traditional Jjimjilbang, a Korean-style spa that promotes deep relaxation and detoxification with eleven dry and wet, hot and cold sauna rooms.

Beyond relaxation, TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa encourages an active lifestyle. Delight your palate at our exquisite on-site restaurants and bars, offering a culinary journey that complements your wellness goals. For those looking to stay active, our exclusive four seasons swimming pool, pickleball and tennis courts provide opportunities for light-hearted competition and energetic spirits. At TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, every moment is crafted for a revival of body and soul, promising a getaway that transcends mere rest.

Embracing Nature And Local Heritage

At TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, we take pride in authentically connecting our guests with the rich cultural heritage of Phú Yên. Through our curated BLUE® Experiences program, guests are invited to explore the region’s traditions, cuisine, and natural beauty in meaningful ways. We partner with local artisans, farmers, and cultural performers to bring hands-on activities, such as Vietnamese cooking classes, rice paper making, and local craft workshops, directly to our resort.

Our BLUE® Guides offer tailor-made excursions to iconic landmarks like Ganh Da Dia, Bai Xep, and the Mang Lang Church. On these tours, they share the stories, folklore, and history of this stunning coastal region. Our dining experiences further showcase the province’s culinary identity through farm-to-table menus that use locally sourced ingredients and traditional recipes with a modern twist.

The resort’s architecture and interior styling reflect local motifs and materials, fusing traditional Vietnamese elegance with modern luxury. By weaving these elements into the guest journey, we not only offer a deeper sense of place but also contribute to the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of Vietnam’s central coastal provinces.

