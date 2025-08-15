FINNS Bali Launches Future Nation, Featuring Bali’s First SAR Helicopter And A Beach Cleaning Robot

“Party Like There Is A Tomorrow”

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FINNS Bali, a leading Indonesian hospitality group and home to FINNS Beach Club, today announced the launch of FINNS Future Nation Day, a milestone one-day-only event designed to showcase the company’s growing commitment to sustainability, community impact, and responsible tourism across Indonesia.



FINNS FUTURE NATION PASSPORT

Hosted at FINNS Beach Club in Canggu, FINNS Future Nation Day takes guests on a uniquely themed journey, from check-in through boarding, layovers, landing, and departure, to explore FINNS’ past, present, and future ESG work. The event highlights the company’s long-term investment in building a hospitality model where world-class entertainment aligns with environmental and social responsibility and paves the way for how leading hospitality brands play their part in tourism and community responsibility towards a better Bali.

As part of the event, FINNS will unveil two major ESG-led innovations to the public for the first time:

Bali’s first search and rescue helicopter was developed in partnership with SGI , an accredited leader in air medical transfers as well as search and rescue training and operations. This initiative will significantly enhance emergency response capabilities for both local residents and visitors on the island and surrounding areas, an exciting operation that is the first of its kind in Bali .

an accredited leader in air medical transfers as well as search and rescue training and operations. This initiative will significantly enhance emergency response capabilities for both local residents and visitors on the island and surrounding areas, an exciting operation that is the first of its kind in . The BeBot beach-cleaning robot, a remote-controlled, electric innovation that collects microplastics and sand debris without disrupting the natural environment, is an exciting investment in FINNS’ already large-scale, existing waste and recycling operation.

These exclusive announcements underscore FINNS Bali’s leadership in environmental innovation, tourism safety, and long-term community stewardship.

ESG Impact Areas Featured at FINNS Future Nation Day:

Sustainability & Waste Reduction

A behind-the-scenes look at FINNS’ waste diversion, recycling systems, and water conservation technologies. Check out how we have managed to divert 488,140kg of waste from landfills, and how we have recycled 82.3 million litres of water.

Programs focused on youth development, local employment, and cultural heritage preservation. Check out how we have donated over 12,000 essential items, with over 1,000 staff engaged in our efforts and 1,000 youth and children in need impacted, across Bali .

Showcasing smart technology, infrastructure investments, and partnerships that support Bali’s long-term environmental and tourism resilience.

About FINNS Bali:

Founded in 2010 and based in Bali, Indonesia, FINNS Bali is the parent company of several iconic lifestyle and hospitality venues, including FINNS Beach Club, FINNS Recreation Club and the future FINNS Bali Resort (opening 2026). The group is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for both residents and visitors of Bali.

FINNS Beach Club exists to deliver the world’s best beach club party experience, every single day. Known for its innovation, high standards, and commitment to community, FINNS Bali as a whole continues to redefine hospitality in Bali through passion, creativity, and a drive for excellence.

The company operates with a clear vision and strong values that guide every aspect of its journey. More than just venues, FINNS creates moments that guests carry with them long after their visit, experiences that are timeless, joyful, and deeply connected to the spirit of Bali.

With continued growth and the launch of the FINNS Bali Resort on the horizon, FINNS remains a leader in shaping the island’s hospitality and lifestyle landscape.