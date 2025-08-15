Hisense Unveils the TriChroma Laser TV L9Q as a New Standard in Home Cinema

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has officially launched the Hisense TriChroma Laser TV L9Q, redefining home entertainment with superior brightness, immersive sound, and space-efficient design.

The L9Q features 5000 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 5000:1 contrast ratio, producing incredibly vivid images with deep blacks and sharp detail—even in bright rooms. With precision light control and vibrant color accuracy from triple laser technology, every frame comes alive with cinematic intensity.

Designed to fit any lifestyle, the L9Q supports projection sizes from 80″ to 200″, turning any space into a personal theatre. Hisense also provides a paired solution with an Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen, available in optional sizes of 100″, 110″, 120″, 139″, and 150″, delivering crystal-clear images in any lighting condition.

Certified with IMAX Enhanced and supporting Dolby Vision, the L9Q offers visuals remastered for extraordinary clarity and scale. Whether enjoying the latest blockbuster or streaming a series, viewers can expect studio-grade immersion.

For audio, the L9Q features an exclusive Opéra de Paris | Devialet edition. Its 6.2.2 channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos creates rich, multidimensional sound that fills the room—perfect for movies and music.

Its Ultra Short Throw (0.18 TR) design allows large-screen projection from just inches away, eliminating the need for complex setups or large spaces. But beyond technical performance, the L9Q also stands out in design. Inspired by the circular light structure of the Royal Opera House and the acoustic chambers of Roman theatres, it reflects Hisense’s philosophy of “Timeless Artistry Meets Dynamic Technology.” This iconic design has earned the 2024 Red Dot and 2025 iF Design Awards, elevating the home cinema experience in form and function.

According to Omdia Q1 2025 data, Hisense ranked No.1 globally in Laser TV volume share (69.6%), extending its leadership for six consecutive years. As Hisense’s most advanced laser model, the L9Q reflects Hisense’s vision to help users Own the Moment—transforming everyday experiences, from family movie nights to solo concerts and game-day thrills, into unforgettable memories.

The L9Q will be coming soon to key markets worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Germany etc. in Q3. Release dates, price, and availability will be determined by local markets in the weeks to come so please stay tuned.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.