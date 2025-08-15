Home Control International Limited (Stock Code: 1747.HK) Announces 2025 Interim Results

Net Profit Increased by 56.9% Year-on-year to US$5.0 million

Strategic Pursuit of Growth: Venturing into the Home Healthcare Sector

Financial Highlights

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 US$ 000 2024 US$ 000 Revenue 59,564 52,107 Gross profit 17,692 15,439 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 5,034 3,208 Basic earnings per share (US cents) 0.99 0.63 Gross profit margin 29.7 % 29.6 % Net profit margin 8.5 % 6.2 %

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Home Control International Limited (the “Company” or “Home Control”, stock code: 1747), a globally leading provider of home control solutions, is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Group”) for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Period”).

During the Period, the Group delivered a strong financial performance. Revenue amounted to approximately US$59.6 million (six months ended 30 June 2024: US$52.1 million), representing an increase of 14.3% year-on-year (“yoy”). North America and Europe remained the Group’s major markets, in aggregate accounting for 73.2% of total revenue. Gross profit increased by 14.6% yoy to US$17.7 million (six months ended 30 June 2024: US$15.4 million). With the adoption of automation and improved cost management measures, the Group achieved greater efficiency and material savings, hence, the Group has turned in a net profit of approximately

US$5.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (six months ended 30 June 2024: US$3.2 million), representing an increase of 56.9% yoy. Net profit margin has also increased from 6.2% in the first half of 2024 to 8.5% in the first half of 2025.

In terms of revenue contribution, Control Solutions contributed 80.2% of total revenue. While Healthcare Solutions became the second largest segment, contributing 19.7% of total revenue, up from 15.5% over the same period in 2024.

The Group updated its brand from “Omni Remotes” to include “Omni Devices” at the end of 2024, to better reflect its expanding ambitions beyond Control Solutions, driven by notable progress particularly in the healthcare domain. By leveraging its professional experience and strength, and through long-standing efforts of technological innovation and market exploration, the Group is committed to investing in technologies related to sustainability, advanced sensing and wireless connectivity to develop targeted solutions for vertical segments, particularly in healthcare domain.

Prospects

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, the persistent and heightened worldwide inflation has eased, but the instability of the political and economic situation will pose uncertainty to the business. The Group will assess the situation with prompt actions to sustain solid operation. While the Group will continue to take steps in cost management, fresh resources will be channeled into research & development, sales force expansion to diversify into several adjacent domains of the business including the focus on home healthcare, as well as improvements of its supply chain to support the existing business and the ongoing diversification.

The Group aims to develop an integrated suite of AIoT-enabled solutions and platforms that foster a healthy home environment, enabling real-time personal health management and a seamless online-offline healthcare experience.

Mr. Rick Siu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, commented, “Home Control has consistently been excellent in maintaining a solid financial performance, underpinned by a robust foundation in operational efficiency, product innovation, agile manufacturing capabilities, and effective cash flow management. Amidst escalating trade tensions among major economies, we have prudently managed our cash flow and bolstered our resilience to navigate challenges successfully. Meanwhile, we also actively capitalized on business opportunities in the healthcare sector, catering to growing demand in major markets. With concerted efforts from the whole team, we are pleased to announce a significant improvement in net profit during the first half of 2025.

He further added, “The Company has recently undergone changes in the shareholding structure and Board of Directors. Our new shareholders exhibit optimism and confidence about the prospects of the Company, particularly in the provision of solutions for home healthcare, smart home and other commercial scenarios in the AI era. We are looking into strategic development with certain partners for an intelligent healthcare platform powered by cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology, which will seamlessly integrate diverse smart devices in homecare scenarios. It is positioned as a transformative, next-generation growth engine for our business and organization. With our diversified product offering and strong innovation capability, we are poised to deliver long-term value and returns to all stakeholders. We remain committed to intensifying our efforts in research and development, expanding our sales force, enhancing our supply chain, and seizing market opportunities to bolster our competitiveness in the industry.”

About Home Control International

Home Control International Limited (1747.HK) is a globally leading provider of home control solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Initially established as the home control division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the late eighties, the Group was fully acquired by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in May 2015 and listed on the Stock Exchange in November 2019.

Renowned for developing and offering bespoke, high-quality remote controls for home entertainment, the Group caters to an extensive array of pay television operators and consumer electronics brands. We have shipped across 40 countries to blue-chip companies such as AT&T Services Inc. in North America, Sky CP Limited, British Telecommunications PLC, Vodafone Group Services Limited, and Liberty Global Services B.V. in Europe, along with Reliance Retail Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. in Asia.

