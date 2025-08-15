Origin Agritech Hosts Industry Summit in Zhengzhou, Strengthens Distribution Network with Over 700 Partners

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced the successful completion of its Achievements Exhibition and Seed Industry Innovation Summit held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province on August 9-10, 2025. The summit attracted over 700 distributor partners from across China and more than 30 industry experts, reinforcing Origin’s market position and advancing its strategic growth initiatives.

The two-day event served as a comprehensive platform for showcasing Origin’s latest product portfolio, including four new corn varieties: Jingke 317, Jinqiao 8, Xundan 203, and Aoyu 728. Field demonstrations provided distributors with direct exposure to the agronomic performance of these varieties, which have progressed through multi-year testing protocols and regulatory approvals across multiple provinces.

Strong Distributor Engagement and Market Response

The summit demonstrated significant market interest in Origin’s new product offerings, with distributors actively participating in the new product launch and ordering process. The Company’s ability to convene over 700 distribution partners underscores the strength of its established channel network and the commercial appeal of its product pipeline.

“This summit represents a strategic milestone in our distribution network expansion,” said Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech. “The strong attendance from our channel partners and their engagement in the ordering process validates our product development strategy and market positioning.”

Product Portfolio and Regulatory Progress

The featured varieties showcase Origin’s continued R&D capabilities:

Jinqiao 8: Approved for introduction in five provinces (certificate no.: Anhui : Wan Shen Yu 20211001; Jiangsu : Su Yin Zhong 2022-059, Shandong : Lu Yin Zhong 2022078, Henan : Yu Yin Zhong 2022 Yu 096; Hubei : E Yin Zhong 2023131)

: 20211001; : 2022-059, : 2022078, : 2022 Yu 096; : E Yin Zhong 2023131) Jingke 317: Approved in National Trial (certificate no. Guo Shen Yu 20243348)

20243348) Aoyu 728: Approved in National Trial (certificate no. Guo Shen Yu 20226136)

20226136) Xundan 203: Approved in Henan Province (certificate no. Yu Shen Yu 20242023)

Under the leadership of Vice President and R&D Director Dezhi Deng, Origin’s breeding programs continue to focus on developing varieties with enhanced stress tolerance, yield optimization, and commercial viability suited to China’s diverse agricultural conditions.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion

During the summit, CEO Weibin Yan outlined Origin’s eight-year strategic development plan, emphasizing the Company’s commitment to building a leading position in China’s seed industry. The event also marked the launch of the “Golden Harvest Club,” a strategic alliance designed to strengthen relationships within Origin’s distribution ecosystem.

The summit featured expert presentations from leading agricultural researchers, including Professor Dai Jingrui from China Agricultural University, Chief Corn Scientist Wang Haiyang from Yazhou Bay National Laboratory, and Researcher Zhao Jiuran from Beijing Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, who endorsed the Jingke 317 variety he developed.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Origin R&D Center, Songzhuang, Tongzhou in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains an X account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

