VARON’s Lung Health Awareness Initiative Urges Proactive Steps for Allergy and Flu this Fall Season

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With allergy and flu season approaching, VARON is calling on individuals to take preventive measures to protect their lungs. Through its “Every Breath Counts” initiative, the oxygen concentrator manufacturer is partnering with respiratory health experts to share practical lung care strategies and introduce tools — from at home oxygen concentrators to lightweight portable oxygen concentrators — to help people maintain optimal oxygen levels during seasonal flare-ups.

As part of its Every Breath Counts initiative, VARON recently held a live-streamed discussion with Dr. Maria Chen, MD, FCCP, a board-certified pulmonologist and respiratory health advocate. The session focused on proactive steps to safeguard lung health ahead of the fall allergy and flu season — a period when respiratory illnesses and breathing difficulties often spike.

Why Fall Brings Breathing Challenges

Respiratory specialists note that early fall brings a unique combination of allergens, temperature shifts, and viral activity. Ragweed pollen, mold spores, and cooler, drier air can cause airway inflammation, while flu viruses and other respiratory infections spread more easily. For those with chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, or pulmonary fibrosis, these triggers can significantly lower blood oxygen saturation and compromise overall wellness.

Proactive Lung Health Strategies

Dr. Chen emphasized that respiratory preparedness is a year-round commitment, but strategic action before the seasonal transition can significantly reduce the impact of allergens, pollutants, and viral infections.

Key Takeaways and Practical Strategies

1. Monitor Air Quality and Pollen Levels Daily

Understanding your local air quality index (AQI) and pollen count allows you to adjust outdoor activities on high-risk days. Dr. Chen recommended reliable air quality apps and stressed that individuals with asthma or COPD should plan exercise or errands during low-exposure hours.

2. Maintain Optimal Indoor Air Conditions

Dry indoor air can irritate the airways, increasing coughing and congestion. Many at-home oxygen concentrators — such as the VARON Serene 5 — feature a large-capacity humidification bottle and a triple-layer filtration system, ensuring oxygen delivery remains clean and comfortable during extended use. HEPA air purifiers, regular vacuuming, and dust control further reduce allergen exposure indoors.

3. Support Mobility and Physical Activity

Staying active supports lung function, but mobility can be a challenge for those requiring supplemental oxygen. The VARON VP-8G lightweight portable oxygen concentrator allows users to maintain oxygen therapy on the go, thanks to its compact design, eight adjustable pulse-flow settings, and long-lasting battery options.

4. Use a Portable Nebulizer for Quick Relief

For individuals who experience sudden airway inflammation, wheezing, or chest tightness, a portable nebulizer can deliver medication directly to the lungs for rapid relief. Compact and travel-friendly, it’s an essential companion for managing respiratory symptoms both at home and on the go.

5. Strengthen Respiratory Defenses Through Lifestyle Choices

Dr. Chen advised adopting a nutrient-rich diet high in antioxidants, staying well-hydrated, and practicing diaphragmatic breathing exercises. These habits enhance lung resilience and help the body better manage seasonal stressors.

6. Practice Preventive Healthcare

Annual flu vaccines, timely COVID-19 boosters, and early allergy management can significantly reduce the risk of complications. For individuals with chronic lung conditions, scheduling a pre-season check-up allows for medication adjustments before symptoms escalate.

7. Prepare for Emergency Situations

Dr. Chen underscored the importance of having a respiratory action plan, extra oxygen supplies, and backup power options for oxygen concentrators in case of outages.

Dr. Chen’s Closing Advice:

“Every breath you take is an opportunity to protect your health. By preparing now, you can minimize flare-ups, maintain your independence, and stay active — no matter what the season brings.”

Season-Ready Oxygen Solutions for Indoor and Outdoor Use

Choosing the right oxygen therapy equipment is crucial during high-risk seasons for respiratory illnesses. Whether you need continuous oxygen support indoors or a flexible solution for mobility, VARON offers devices designed to match your lifestyle and health needs. The at home oxygen concentrator ensures reliable, round-the-clock oxygen delivery, while the lightweight portable oxygen concentrator gives you the freedom to maintain oxygen therapy anywhere you go — without sacrificing performance or comfort.

VARON Serene 5 — At Home Oxygen Concentrator

A 5L medical-grade device delivering a steady 93±3% oxygen concentration at adjustable flow rates from 0.5 to 5 L/min. Quiet operation (under 43dB), integrated nebulizer, large humidification bottle, and intuitive LCD controls make it ideal for all-day, in-home use. Universal wheels ensure easy room-to-room mobility.

VARON VP-8G — Lightweight Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Weighing just 4.37 lbs, this portable model offers 8 pulse-flow settings with smart breath-synchronized delivery, ensuring oxygen is supplied only when needed. It features a removable battery for extended outdoor use, multiple power options, and a multifunctional carry bag for hands-free mobility.

VARON MY-135B — Portable Nebulizer

Designed for fast, efficient delivery of medication directly to the lungs, this handheld nebulizer is ideal for managing asthma, COPD, or seasonal flare-ups. Lightweight and USB-rechargeable, it offers quiet operation and portability for use anywhere — from home to travel.

Expert Advice from the Field

Respiratory therapists working with VARON recommend that oxygen therapy patients maintain a consistent oxygen regimen even when symptoms improve, as seasonal triggers can cause sudden drops in oxygen saturation. They also advise combining oxygen concentrator use with other preventive measures such as staying hydrated, wearing masks in high-pollen areas, and maintaining proper sleep routines.

Final Days of the Summer Sale

To make respiratory care more accessible ahead of the high-demand fall season, VARON’s Summer Sale — ending in just days — offers:

18% Off Sitewide on all oxygen concentrators, accessories, and respiratory care tools.

on all oxygen concentrators, accessories, and respiratory care tools. Up to 40% Off select models and bundles, including the Serene 5 and VP-8G.

select models and bundles, including the Serene 5 and VP-8G. Free Shipping on orders over $49 .

No coupon is required; discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

For additional respiratory wellness tips and sale information, visit VARON’s official website .

About VARON

VARON is a trusted global brand offering advanced oxygen concentrators for both home and travel use. Dedicated to supporting respiratory wellness, VARON empowers users with innovative, easy-to-use devices that promote independence, mobility, and peace of mind.

