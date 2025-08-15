BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

Two decades ago, in the village of Yucun in Anji county, Zhejiang province, Xi Jinping — then Party chief of the province — first proposed the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. Twenty years on, that vision has reshaped the region.

Visionary Pathway: Living Green

Anji has gone from quarrying to pioneering green growth, where drones and big data help protect the environment. The clean air and lush landscapes have sparked a new wave of growth: Digital nomads, global entrepreneurs, and eco-conscious freelancers are settling down, bringing fresh ideas and business models. In Anji, nature isn’t just preserved — it’s powering the future.