Xinhua Silk Road: E. China’s Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone launches cultural and tourism experience programs targeting tourists from ROK

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — By seizing the opportunity of China’s visa-free policy for the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone in east China’s Shandong Province has launched “tourism+sports” programs to attract tourists from the ROK and further stimulate the vitality of cultural and tourism consumption.

As the “bridgehead” for Weihai’s cooperation with the ROK, the Weihai Economic and Technological Development Zone has seen the country as its major source of overseas tourists.

Targeting the personalized needs of tourists from the ROK for golf playing, the Zone has built a standardized golf course which is equipped with professional coaches, bilingual services between Chinese and Korean, coffee and casual dining options, etc.

On the first day of its operation which fell on July 7 this year, the golf course received its first tour group consisting of over 140 tourists from the ROK.

Apart from the integrated development of tourism, sports and culture, Wehai has also been focusing on building a distinctive inbound tourism product system since the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, it has carried out cultural and tourism promotion activities in key overseas tourist markets, and encouraged travel agencies to increase efforts in attracting tourists from overseas markets.

As a result, more than 10 batches of large groups of tourists from the ROK have been attracted to visit the city since the beginning of this year. From January to May this year, the city ranked first in Shandong Province in terms of the increase in the number of inbound tourists received.

