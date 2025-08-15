Yuexiu Transport (1052) profit attributable to shareholders increased by 15%

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2025 – Yuexiu Transport (1052) announced its interim results 2025 and recorded revenue of RMB2.099 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.9%. Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB361 million, an increase of 14.9%. The Company remains committed to maintaining a stable dividend policy with an interim dividend of HK$0.12 per share, equivalent to the payout ratio of 50%.

In November 2024, the Company acquired the Pinglin Expressway from its parent company. During the period, this project contributed approximately RMB256 million in toll revenue and approximately RMB42 million in profit attributable. This project is continuously bringing new momentum to the Company’s development and benefiting its long-term growth.

In the first half of 2025, the Company’s revenue and profit attributable to shareholders both realized double-digit growth. The Company’s 10 subsidiary projects, as a whole, recorded y-o-y growth in both average daily toll revenue and average daily toll traffic volume. The Company further reduced its total liabilities-to-total assets ratio, continued to optimise its financial structure and further extended its debt duration. The total liabilities-to-total assets ratio was 57.9%, dropped by 1.0 percentage point compared to the end of 2024. The weighted average financing rate was 2.57%, down by 0.48 percentage point compared to the first half of 2024.

The Company is committed to becoming a leading transport infrastructure asset management company in China. Guided by its “3331” development strategy, the Company will refine the three platforms (listed platform, REITs platform, incubation platform), enhance the three core abilities (investment ability, operation and maintenance and construction management ability, capital operation ability), and focus on three directions (expressway main business, key areas, expansion of related auxiliary businesses).

The Company will firmly grasp the strategic opportunities in expressway investment and mergers and acquisitions. Gaining its foothold in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Greater Bay Area and in Central and Eastern China, the Company will expand its presence in the regions benefiting from urbanisation process and rapid industrialisation development. With the full utilisation of a model that features interaction among its three platforms, the Group continues to strengthen and expand its infrastructure business, with a particular focus on toll roads.

