All InX Launches Next-Gen RWA Platform: Where Wall Street Meets Web3

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With BlackRock’s BUIDL fund surpassing $1.2 billion in assets and the EU’s MiCA framework officially in force, institutional appetite for compliant real-world asset (RWA) solutions has reached a new high. In response, All InX today announced the launch of its full-stack RWA platform designed to connect traditional asset classes with the efficiency and programmability of blockchain.

A Compliance-First RWA Infrastructure

Unlike many experimental Web3 ventures, All InX debuts with a firm regulatory foundation. The platform is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. FinCEN and has passed security reviews to be listed on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Its approach centers on tangible value, working with partners in sectors such as biotech and commercial real estate to bring verified, income-generating assets on-chain.

Yield Optimization Meets Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

At its core, All InX combines RWA issuance, derivatives, and smart asset management in a modular architecture. Its staking mechanism, Nexus, supports auto-compounding rewards linked directly to asset flows. Early users have reported returns significantly above benchmark treasury yields, enabled by diversified exposure to assets ranging from medical agriculture to intellectual property and stabilized real estate portfolios.

Cross-Border Utility

With offices in five global financial centers—New York, London, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul—All InX tackles longstanding frictions in cross-border finance. Its forthcoming crypto-linked debit card, launching later this year, will allow seamless conversion from tokenized assets to fiat currencies—meeting the needs of both institutional clients and individual users.

Laying the Rails for the Tokenized Economy

Rather than offering another single-purpose application, All InX positions itself as an infrastructure layer for the next generation of capital markets. By integrating regulatory compliance, liquidity mechanisms, and direct access to real-world asset classes, the platform provides a viable framework for how corporates might eventually tokenize balance sheets, unlock new sources of capital, and operate across chains and jurisdictions. For more details, please visit www.allinpro.com.

About All InX

As the world’s first fully on-chain RWA asset management and trading platform, All InX is pioneering the next era of digital finance — a unified platform that integrates Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, AI-powered strategies, and Web3 infrastructure to unlock borderless, smart asset growth for everyone.