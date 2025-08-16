DA NANG GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT 2025: A RESOUNDING SUCCESS, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF COLLABORATION

DA NANG, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025, held at Wink Icon Danang Riverside Hotel, brought together distinguished experts and business leaders from both domestic and international enterprises. With the theme “Da Nang New Era: Technology-Driven Growth Across Industries“, the event focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation, investment, and sustainable growth, especially as Da Nang positions itself to become a leading regional hub for economic development and innovation.



A Gathering of Global and Cross-Sectoral Experts

The Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 marked an important milestone as the city continues its strong ascent in a new era of international cooperation and economic transformation. With its strategic location, synchronized infrastructure including international airports, seaports, high-tech parks, and free trade zones, combined with a high-quality living environment and abundant workforce at competitive costs, Da Nang holds immense potential to accelerate and attract global investors.

The summit commenced with a traditional ao dai dance performance, celebrating Vietnamese cultural identity while setting an open and welcoming atmosphere for meaningful connections. Building on this spirit, esteemed speakers from diverse industries and nations shared strategic perspectives on Da Nang’s journey toward becoming a global business hub:

Mr. Phuc Le – Director, Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Center, presented on “ Da Nang’s New Economy” , outlining a vision to transform the city into an international financial and high-tech center, particularly in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

– , outlining a vision to transform the city into an international financial and high-tech center, particularly in semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Mr. Jeong Pyon – Director of Hospitality Solutions, Asia-Pacific at Duetto , highlighted how AI and Duetto’s optimization solutions empower hotels to enhance operational efficiency and achieve revenue growth under the topic “How AI is Transforming the Hospitality Industry.”

– , highlighted how AI and Duetto’s optimization solutions empower hotels to enhance operational efficiency and achieve revenue growth under the topic Mr. Stefan Wolf – Commercial Director, Wink Hotels, shared “The Wink Revolution: Turning Change into Growth Strategy” , demonstrating how Wink differentiates itself in an increasingly competitive hospitality market.

– Commercial Director, Wink Hotels, shared , demonstrating how Wink differentiates itself in an increasingly competitive hospitality market. Mr. Michael J. Aumock – Founder & Managing Director, Ha Long Bay Investment Trading Service Co., Ltd. , delivered insights on “Unlocking Vietnam’s Maritime Potential.” He emphasized the enormous opportunities for port development in Da Nang , drawing on the convergence of three key growth factors: comprehensive urban planning, large-scale infrastructure investment, and clear market demand, particularly to attract the luxury customer segment.

– , delivered insights on He emphasized the enormous opportunities for port development in , drawing on the convergence of three key growth factors: comprehensive urban planning, large-scale infrastructure investment, and clear market demand, particularly to attract the luxury customer segment. Ms. Mieke Claerhout – General Manager, The Marketing House – Vietnam , addressed “The Human Advantage in Global Business” , stressing the critical role of authenticity, empathy, and personal connection in an AI-driven business world.

– , addressed , stressing the critical role of authenticity, empathy, and personal connection in an AI-driven business world. Mr. Steven Hopkinson – Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific & Middle East , Shiji Group, presented “Understanding Traveler Behavior through Technology”. He underscored the power of personalization by leveraging data and technology to deliver bespoke experiences for premium customers, offering valuable insights into how Da Nang should adapt its strategies to attract this segment moving forward.

Beyond keynote sessions, the summit fostered an open platform where speakers shared success stories and practical experiences on legal, HR, and marketing strategies for international expansion.

Concluding the day, delegates gathered at the Networking Cocktail Night at Sky36 – Da Nang’s highest bar, where strategic conversations and new collaboration opportunities were sparked in a vibrant and relaxed setting.

Towards a Stronger Future for Central Vietnam

With its resounding success, the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 is poised to become a pivotal platform connecting global innovators and leaders, opening new avenues for robust growth and collaboration in Central Vietnam.

