GenScript Biotech Demonstrates Profitable Scale and Strategic Leadership in H1 2025, Establishing Clear Industry Leadership Through Accelerated Growth and Innovation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548), a global pioneer in life sciences innovation, today announced outstanding interim results for the first half of 2025, underscoring its ability to deliver profitable growth at scale through strategic globalization, differentiated technology, and relentless innovation.

Fueled by robust demand across all business segments and expansion into key international markets, GenScript achieved consolidated revenue of approximately US$518.8 million for H1 2025, reflecting an exceptional 81.9% year-over-year increase. Gross profit rose 140.1% to US$320.6 million, while adjusted net profit from continuing operations surged 509.6% to US$178 million, demonstrating not only rapid growth but superior operational leverage and margin resilience.

H1 2025 Highlights and Financial Performance

“Our first-half results powerfully affirm the strength of GenScript’s innovation-led, commercially driven global strategy,” said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech. “We remain committed to deepening R&D investment, expanding production capacity worldwide, and accelerating market penetration to deliver sustainable growth and superior value to our customers and shareholders.”

Strategic Growth Drivers and Segment Highlights:

Innovation and Gene-to-Protein Platform Excellence

The Life Science Services and Products segment generated US$247.6 million in revenue (+11.3% YoY), powered by breakthrough increases in gene synthesis throughput. The protein business demonstrated a remarkable 52% uplift, capitalizing on surging demand, especially from AI-driven drug discovery innovators. This segment’s growth is bolstered by expanding reagent and consumable offerings and investments in automated “lights-out” manufacturing, enabling both scale and profitability.

CDMO Business Rebounds with a return to revenue growth after the industry headwind

GenScript’s biologics development CDMO services, operated under ProBio, reported US$246.9 M in revenue, an extraordinary 511.1% increase year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin expanded dramatically to 73.6%, reflecting improved capacity utilization and operational efficiencies. Excluding a one-time upfront payment tied to collaboration with LaNova, the segment sustained strong double-digit growth. ProBio has out-licensed 16 assets—4 in clinical development—and impending milestones such as the potential CD3 VHH out-licensing by late 2025 or early 2026, offer robust visibility into future revenue streams and underline long-term growth potential.

Industrial synthetic biology products’ Market Leadership and Product Innovation

Bestzyme, Industrial synthetic biology products unit, grew its revenue by 8.4%, driven by market share gains for its innovative enzyme portfolio and continued trust from key accounts.

With 61 patents granted and 61 new applications filed, Bestzyme is leading industry innovation. Its innovative synthetic biologic product, sweet protein, has earned FDA GRAS status, and the commercial manufacturing facility is expected to commence operations in mid-2026 .

Strengthening Global Reach and Market Position for the Life Science Services and Products

GenScript’s global production and R&D footprint—with major facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia—supports over 60% automation penetration, enabling resilient supply chains and rapid responsiveness to customers’ evolving needs. The company’s August 8 global brand relaunch, paired with its industry-leading Net Promoter Score, strengthens customer loyalty and commercial momentum, driving win rates, pricing power, and adoption of integrated, higher-margin solutions.

Unwavering Commitment to ESG, Driving Sustainable Competitive Advantage

The Group continues to lead in sustainability, with its ESG framework aligned to global best practices. The group has earned top-tier recognition, including an MSCI AA rating, EcoVadis Silver Medal, Sustainalytics “Low Risk” designation, an improved S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment score of 60, and inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Its science-based carbon reduction targets are validated by the SBTi, supported by commitments through membership in the United Nations Global Compact and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative.

These actions underscore GenScript’s commitment to responsible growth and enhance its appeal to investors who prioritize ESG as a key driver of sustainable, long-term value.

Outlook

GenScript anticipates continued growth backed by scaling automation, global brand strength, and an expanding pipeline of innovative solutions. The company is well positioned to sustain its biotech leadership, delivering differentiated solutions and creating elevated shareholder value in an evolving global healthcare and biotech landscape.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in healthcare and consumer goods by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,700 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries.

