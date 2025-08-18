2025 IFSC Asian Youth Championships to Kick off on August 20th in Guiyang, Guizhou, 211 Young Athletes to Participate

The Guiyang Guanshanhu Park, where the 2025 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Youth Championships will be held.

GUIYANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2025 – Recently, the press conference for 2025 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Youth Championships was held at Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau, announcing that the tournament will be held from August 20to 24at Guizhou Caihu International Climbing Center in Guanshanhu Park, Guiyang City. A total of 211 young Asian athletes will compete in six disciplines: men’s and women’s speed climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering.

This tournament is hosted by IFSC Asia and jointly organized by the Mountaineering Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Chinese Mountaineering Association, Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau, and Guiyang Municipal People’s Government. It has two age groups, U17 and U19, and is an A-level event certified by IFSC Asia. There are 40 athletes in Chinese team to participate in this competition, including two rising stars from Guizhou: Meng Shixue, who defended the U19 women’s speed gold medal at the 2025 World Youth Climbing Championships in Helsinki, Finland, and Wang Chunyouxuan, who won the U17 women’s speed bronze medal.

It is reported that Guanshanhu District in Guiyang City is a “National Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Zone”. In 2024, the excellent air quality rate reached 99.5%, the forest coverage rate was 45.96%, and the per capita park green area was17.42 square meters. Multiple indicators such as surface water quality and quality of drinking water sources are 100% up to standard, presenting a green picture of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

The Guizhou Caihu International Climbing Center, where the event is held, is located in the core area of Guanshan Lake Park, known as the “Urban Green Lung”. As a standard IFS-certified competition venue, the wall structure integrates the advantages of domestic and foreign course design, with the angle accuracy error controlled within 0.5°The three different climbing walls are designed not only to meet the technical requirements of speed climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering, which are featured in Olympic Games, but also to ensure training safety thanks to the scientific protection system.

In recent years, Guanshanhu District has adopted the strategy of “leveraging sports events to drive regional tourism”, and has successively built 16 large-scale cultural and sports venues such as Guiyang Olympic Sports Center and Guanshanhu Ecological Sports Park. As the venue for the Asian Youth Championship, Guanshanhu District has carefully planned and upgraded its climbing facilities during the preparation process. It is worth mentioning that in the development of sport economy, Guanshanhu District is not limited to host one type of sport event, but covers various sports such as football, badminton, fencing, etc., building a colorful sports ecology. In terms of event planning, Guanshanhu District not only hosts international or Asian sports events, but also introduces preferential policies such as reducing venue rent to attract regional sports competitions to be held here and enriching venue operation to improve regional sports events quality.

As for this event, the organizers have elaborately planned a series of activities deeply integrated “event+culture+consumption”. During the competition, Guanshan Lake Park Ethnic Festival Square will launch a “Roadside Concert by the Climbing Wall”, pooling ethnic elements such as Dong Chorus and Miao Songs with modern popular music, welcoming friends from all over the world with the romantic genes of Guiyang’s “City of Music Loving “. An outdoor themed market integrating food, travel, entertainment, and shopping will be created around the competition venue, showcasing premium coffee, craft beer, exquisite dining, and original cultural and creative products, making spectators to enjoy an immersive and amazing “city tour” experience.

At present, the preparation work is steadily advancing, and a “Three-Dimensional Assurance Network” covering medical care, security, reception, and transportation has been built, striving to make every participant feel the warmth of home and the enthusiasm of Guiyang.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.