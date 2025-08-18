Agoda’s 2025 Return Visitor Rank Unveils Cities Across the Philippines That Keep Drawing Travelers Back

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest Repeat Visitor Ranking, spotlighting the top city destinations in the Philippines that travelers just can’t resist revisiting. Based on booking data from the first half of the year, the ranking reveals that the top destinations with the highest number of repeat visitors in the Philippines are Manila, Cebu, Bohol, Palawan, and Boracay Island.

Agoda’s 2025 Return Visitor Rank – Philippines Manila Cebu Bohol Palawan Boracay Island

These destinations prove that sometimes, a single trip just isn’t enough. Travelers often find themselves drawn back to their favorite destinations, whether it’s to explore more of what they missed the first time, revisit beloved spots, or simply soak in the familiar atmosphere. Agoda’s data shows that many travelers even return to the same destination multiple times within the first six months of the year, proving the magnetic pull of these unforgettable places.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, “There’s something magical about destinations that keep calling you back. Whether it’s Manila’s vibrant city life or the stunning beauty of islands like Cebu, Palawan, and Boracay, these places have a way of leaving travelers wanting more. At Agoda, we’re thrilled to help people rediscover their favorite spots while making each trip even more memorable and rewarding.”

Topping Agoda’s Repeat Visitor Ranking in Asia are Bangkok (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Bali (Indonesia), and Osaka (Japan), each offering distinct experiences that keep travelers enthralled. The ranking also highlights other popular return destinations across Asia, including Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Da Nang (Vietnam), Johor Bahru (Malaysia), and Hong Kong filling out the top ten. Each offers its own unique mix of attractions, from culinary delights to cultural experiences, ensuring there’s always something new to explore.

For travelers looking to revisit their favorite destinations or discover new ones, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Visit the website at www.Agoda.com or download the mobile app for the best deals.