Bakery ASEAN Talk 2025 Jakarta to Open on September 9

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under the guidance of the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry and organized by Bakery China Exhibition Co., Ltd., Bakery ASEAN Talk 2025 Jakarta will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts Indonesia in Jakarta.

This program represents a key international extension of Bakery China, the world’s largest professional trade platform for the bakery and confectionery sector. Each year, Bakery China draws more than 400,000 industry professionals from over 130 countries and regions, driving sustained knowledge exchange and collaboration across bakery market worldwide. In recent years, Southeast Asia—particularly Indonesia—has experienced rapid growth, with China–Indonesia partnerships in bakery and confectionery deepening through expanded industrial connectivity and technology sharing, creating strong new business opportunities.

Three Key Features of the Program:

Strengthening Industry Connections: Insightful discussions on emerging trends and opportunities in the Chinese and Indonesian bakery and confectionery markets, offering a direct platform for high-value, in-person engagement with key industry resources.

Showcasing Market Innovation: Twelve supply chain leaders, including Angel Yeast, Namchow Food Group, and Wilmar International, will present the latest ingredient innovations and product applications. The champion mentor team from China's Wangsen Education Group will conduct live demonstrations and technical sessions on more than 30 bakery and pastry creations, enabling attendees to capture market developments early.

Access to Qualified Buyers and Partners: The program will bring together select representatives from manufacturing, chain retail, distribution, food service, hospitality, trade associations, and training institutions to facilitate productive business connections.

Program Schedule Highlights:

Opening Remarks: Zhang Jiukui, President, China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Zhang Jiukui, President, China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Industry Overview: Senior representatives from China and Indonesia's bakery and confectionery associations share authoritative perspectives on current conditions and future outlook

Round table Dialogue: Focused on "China–Indonesia Bakery and Confectionery Industry Development and Exchange," featuring executives from leading companies and brands

Product Trend Showcase: Twelve companies, including Angel Yeast, Namchow Food Group, and Wilmar International, present new product launches and application cases

Masterclass: Wangsen Education Group's champion mentor team delivers live demonstrations, tastings, and in-depth technical analysis

Why You Should Attend:

Build Strategic Relationships: Engage directly with industry leaders and leading supply chain partners

Build Strategic Relationships: Engage directly with industry leaders and leading supply chain partners

Expand Your Footprint: Tap into the fast-growing Southeast Asian bakery market

Tap into the fast-growing Southeast Asian bakery market Stay Informed: Gain first-hand insight into developments shaping China and Indonesia’s bakery and confectionery industries

Stay Informed: Gain first-hand insight into developments shaping China and Indonesia's bakery and confectionery industries

Develop Skills: Take part in masterclasses to refine technical expertise and inspire product innovation

Participation Details:

Audience: Bakery and confectionery manufacturers, chain bakery operators, distributors/wholesalers, restaurants/cafés/hotels, industry associations, and bakery education/training institutions

Audience: Bakery and confectionery manufacturers, chain bakery operators, distributors/wholesalers, restaurants/cafés/hotels, industry associations, and bakery education/training institutions

Capacity: Main forum limited to 100 seats; masterclass limited to 50 seats. Participation subject to review and confirmation by the organizer

Main forum limited to 100 seats; masterclass limited to 50 seats. Participation subject to review and confirmation by the organizer Date & Venue: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 , 09:00–17:00, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts Indonesia (The Flavour Bliss Unit 19/20, Jl. Alam Sutera Boulevard, Pakulonan, Serpong Utara, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten 15325, Indonesia )

Pre-registration:

https://bakerychina.mikecrm.com/YQgf0FT

For more information:

Website: www.bakerychina.com

Social Media: Search BakeryChina on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders and help shape the future of Asia’s bakery sector.

Join us on September 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia — we look forward to seeing you there.