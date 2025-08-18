Bluemont® Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Elemental Water Makers’ Solar Desalination Systems in Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bluemont® is bringing solar water desalination to more places than ever, becoming the sole distributor of Elemental Water Makers’ systems across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Elemental Water Makers, a Netherlands-based company, designs desalination systems that run entirely on solar energy. They take seawater or brackish water and turn it into clean, drinkable water – without diesel, chemicals, or emissions. In plain terms, it’s water security without the environmental cost.

The technology is a natural fit for places where traditional water supply is expensive, unreliable, or tied to fossil fuels – think remote islands, coastal communities, off-grid resorts, and drought-hit areas. Across Australasia and the Pacific, many communities still rely on rainwater tanks, ageing bores, or diesel-powered desalination plants. These methods can be costly to run, hard to maintain, and vulnerable to changing climate conditions. Solar-powered, chemical-free desalination offers a cleaner, lower-maintenance alternative.

Bluemont® has already worked alongside Elemental Water Makers for the past year, delivering projects throughout the region. Installations have ranged from systems supporting small island communities to units serving remote eco-resorts. With exclusive distribution rights now in place, Bluemont® will oversee everything: supplying the systems, coordinating installation, and providing ongoing support long after they’re up and running.

“This partnership comes at a time when demand for climate-resilient, low-maintenance water solutions is growing fast across Australasia and the Pacific,” said Paul Hart, Partner and Project Manager. “We’re excited to deliver proven, chemical-free desalination technology to the communities that need it most.”

About Bluemont®

Bluemont practical, renewable solutions for managing water, erosion, fire, and flood risks in off-grid, remote, and emergency situations. Based in Australia and operating across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Bluemont® partners with governments, councils, and contractors to put sustainable systems in place. Contact info@bluemont.com.au for details.

About Elemental Water Makers

Elemental Water Makers provides 100% solar-powered desalination systems to clients worldwide, offering chemical-free, off-grid water solutions for communities, resorts, and remote operations. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company has delivered installations in more than 33 countries, helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels while ensuring long-term access to clean water.