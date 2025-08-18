Lens Technology accelerates Liquid Cooling Innovations for AI Systems

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2025 – The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has significantly increased GPU power demands, leading to a substantial rise in power consumption across data centers, from individual GPU chips to entire server racks. This surge in power usage has resulted in heightened heat generation. Liquid cooling technology, utilizing direct or indirect liquid contact with heat-generating components, delivers superior thermal dissipation efficiency. This capability effectively addresses the rigorous thermal management needs of server racks and data centers, positioning liquid cooling as the essential solution for next-generation high-performance computing servers.

Advanced liquid cooling systems are increasingly being integrated into the next-generation architectures of major North American clients, with multiple domestic companies actively providing samples. Additionally, liquid cooling solutions are gaining significant adoption in the humanoid robotics sector, with leading clients in both North America and China increasingly implementing these technologies.

In server applications, advanced liquid cooling systems combine piezoelectric fans with heat pipes and 3D vapor chambers (3DVC) to create highly efficient thermal modules. This integration enhances airflow over heat sink surfaces, significantly improving heat exchange efficiency and making it well-suited for high-density server chassis. The synergy between piezoelectric fans and liquid cooling maximizes the strengths of both technologies: liquid cooling effectively manages high-power heat dissipation, while piezoelectric fans address localized hotspots. By strategically placing piezoelectric fans near heat sources such as CPUs and GPUs, liquid cooling pipelines transfer heat to the heat sink, where the high-frequency vibrations of piezoelectric fans accelerate airflow. This enhances convective heat transfer, overcoming the limitations of liquid cooling in managing localized hotspots, thereby improving overall server thermal efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

Lens Technology has successfully mass-produced advanced thermal solutions incorporating piezoelectric fans for Taiwanese clients. These solutions provide superior cooling performance, occupy less space, and deliver significantly higher value compared to conventional thermal modules.

Hashtag: #LensTechnology #藍思科技

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lens Technology Co., Ltd

Lens Technology is a leading global provider of comprehensive precision manufacturing solutions for the entire smart terminal industry chain, and is a key player in the consumer electronics and automotive electronics sectors. The company operates across a diverse array of advanced fields, including smartphones, smart wearables, smart vehicles, and humanoid robots.